“I definitely wish we could be together” – When Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up on his fallout with Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, ended their marriage because of his affair. The bodybuilder-turned-actor fathered a son, Joseph, with his family's housemaid, Mildred Baena.

The secret affair destroyed the healthy relationship between Arnold and Maria and changed the equation with his kids. However, Arnold realized his mistake and confessed that he wanted his family back.

Schwarzenegger, a seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, revealed the concealed truth about his affair with Mildred in his autobiography, Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story.

While promoting the book on the show Good Morning America in 2012, Arnold recalled his affair and talked about his family.

He said:

"If you look at the whole thing, it was just so horrible of what it did to the kids and what it did to my wife because they were really fantastic. I mean, I have the most extraordinary family that anyone can have."

Even though things change with time, Arnold is on good terms with his kids and Maria, but it is not like before. During the interview, Schwarzenegger expressed a wish to get back together and was optimistic about winning their trust.

Arnold also said:

"I always was an optimistic person. I think that it's because it's everyone is interested in that. I'm sure that maybe Maria doesn't say that, but I'm sure Maria wishes that we all could be together, and I definitely wish we all could be together."

Inside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's relationship

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver first met in 1977 after being introduced by NBC's Tom Brokaw. As one thing led to another, the couple started dating each other.

After dating for eight years, Arnold proposed to her, and they married in a Catholic ceremony in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on April 26, 1986.

In 1989, the couple welcomed their first child, Katherine, and their second baby, Christina, was born in July 1991. They were also blessed with two sons, Patrick and Christopher.

Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, and Katherine Schwarzenegger

However, after Maria learned about Arnold's affair, she filed for divorce. In 2011, Shriver and Schwarzenegger announced their separation in a joint statement that read:

"After much thought, reflection, discussion, and prayer, we came to this decision together. At this time, we are living apart while we work on the future of our relationship. We are continuing to parent our four children together."

Their divorce was finalized in December 2021. However, Arnold came under fire for not including spousal support in the divorce agreement. He then corrected the papers and signed them again.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were granted joint custody of their younger kids. In July 2022, a new verdict entitled Maria to have half of his ex-husband's savings, including his pension.

Arnold also financially supports Baena and her son Joseph. In 2010, he bought a fully-furnished lavish house for them in California.

Baena filed for divorce from her husband, Rogelio, in 2008. However, her husband planned to sue Arnold for engaging in a conspiracy to falsify Joseph's birth certificate.

Poll : 0 votes