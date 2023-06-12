"I don't need to be a lot bigger" - Breon Ansley opens up about his target weight ahead of 212 debut

Breon Ansley is a well-known bodybuilder who has won two Mr. Olympia titles in the Classic Physique division. In a recent interview, the pro bodybuilder opened up about his target weight ahead of his upcoming debut in the 212 division.

Last year, Ansley revealed it was his last year in the Classic Physique division and he would be switching to the 212 division. In a recent interview on the Olympia TV, Breon was involved in an interaction which also featured Shawn Ray, Terrick El Guindy, and Flex Wheeler.

Speaking of his target weight ahead of his debut in the 212 division, Breon Ansley said:

"I don't need to be a lot bigger. If I'm doing the calculations of where I'm at now and where I'd need to be to be as sharp as a tack when it comes stage time, I'd probably say that’s going to be around 200 pounds.

"That's quite a bit of more pounds when you're talking about around 10 more pounds of muscle mass when it's able to formulate properly and not have to suffer the loss of muscle like it was with Classic. I think it's going to be around 200, maybe even 205. I think it's going to be quite a different look."

Ansley has dominated the classic physique division while he was competing in it. He won the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title in 2017 and 2018 until he was dethroned by Chris Bumstead in 2019.

Since then, Bumstead has been the reigning champion in the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique division for the past four years. According to Fitness Volt, Ansley has already competed in the 212 division early in his career.

Hence, it will be exciting to watch Breon Ansley competing in the 212 division which has been gaining popularity among the fans of bodybuilding.

Breon Ansley believes he will be at his best in the 212 division

The two-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion believes that he will be at his best without the restrictions he faced while competing in the classic physique. Breon Ansley said:

"Now that I'm really going to be able to see my true potential, see my true density that I have been lacking over the past two years in Classics so as far as density that they might outmatch me on, I'm going to have to disagree because I think once I'm able to not lose muscle, not lose a single solitary pound of muscle and hold on to all my muscle from all these hard a** Chris Cormier years of training.

"Then the density factor, remember I'm just as old or even older than some of these guys, so my maturity is right there with them and I think that I can outmatch theirs. I can definitely beat theirs and dominate as far as maturity and density."

Ansley claimed that he will be a lot sharper since he doesn't need to lose any muscle. He wants everyone to watch the sharpness he displays in the 212 division.

"I'm going to be able to get sharp, refined by holding onto muscle instead of losing it. You thought I was sharp and in fairly great conditioning in Classic, just wait till you see now the sharpness and the lines that I'm going to be able to display in the 212 division now that I can hold onto all the muscle and not kill myself with hours and hours of cardio and eating."

When asked about whether he will win the title in the 212 division of the 2023 Mr. Olympia, Breon Ansley replied with an "absolutely yes." We've to wait and see if he receives a special invite to compete in the 2023 Mr. Olympia. Else, the pro bodybuilder needs to win a 212 show to qualify for the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

