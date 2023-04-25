"I brought my PEDs down" - Chris Bumstead reveals some surprising details about his 2023 Olympia preparations

Chris Bumstead has made waves across the bodybuilding community every time he steps on stage. He has such an impressive physique which has helped him win four consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles.

He won his first Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title back in 2019 and didn't slack off after winning his first title. Bumstead continued to work on his physique and showcased improvements at each and every Mr. Olympia competition which has helped him win the titles.

Just a few months before the 2022 Mr. Olympia, it was announced that Cbum will not be working with open division bodybuilder Iain Valliere. He then partnered with the famous bodybuilding coach Hany Rambod. They put in incredible work on their preparations and eventually won the 2022 Mr. Olympia classic physique title.

After the conclusion of the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Chris Bumstead revealed that he competed with a torn bicep. In a recent video posted on RAW Nutrition's YouTube channel, Brett Wilkin was involved in an interaction with Cbum for the Raw U podcast.

During the podcast, Chris Bumstead revealed that he has brought down his PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) and this has enabled him to push harder during his training sessions. The four-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title winner said:

"It’s honestly been the exact same to be completely transparent, I brought my PEDs down and it allowed me to have to train harder. When I do, if anything, it now gives me that three months after a show to really just relax and let my body recover because I'm not anxiously being like, 'I need to be huge.' So, I need every second I have, I'm like, I can take the time off, relax, get into it."

Cbum reducing his PEDs might be a part of the process in preparation for the 2023 Mr. Olympia. Further during the interaction, Chris claimed that he has been able to lower his PED usage even when he was younger. Despite lowering the PED, he would still be able to push hard, as revealed by Bumstead.

The four-time Mr. Olympia classic physique title winner believes his muscle density has improved. He also revealed that his trainer Hany Rambod doesn't want him to bulk up to 265 pounds in the off-season. The pro bodybuilder stated that he weighed 219 pounds when he got his pro card and now weighs between 240 and 239 pounds on stage.

Chris Bumstead opens up about plans for 2023 Mr. Olympia

While revealing that he has brought down his PEDs, Cbum further elaborated on his plans for the 2023 Mr. Olympia. Hany Rambod believes that it would be best for Chris to exit the off-season at around 255-258 pounds.

Chris Bumstead said:

"That’s only 25 pounds over my weight cap at what I typically compete at, but I still want to be less than that. You have the muscle maturity and the size, we’ll keep you at 255, 258 like much leaner, but hopefully try and get the same amount of mass on and when you diet down it will be really easy for you to get really lean because you’re not coming from such a high body fat point."

The four-time Mr. Olympia classic physique title winner added:

"My body can put on body fat pretty easily. That’s the goal this year. I’m not happy about that because I don't like eating. I'm already just beginning my off-season now, barely eating like over 4,000 calories and I'm like, 'Oh man, fu** I got to eat again?' You know, it's already there. So that’s definitely a benefit of Classic Physique this year and it will be interesting to see how it goes"

Chris Bumstead continued:

"Hopefully, it makes me come in the best condition I’ve ever come to because I can get there earlier and slowly lean into it instead of crushing myself at the end of a prep like I've had to in the past just to make that weight but it's not really a big difference. My training has definitely gotten better. Something I've at least gotten better with at least YouTube and this is I can just turn it on and off in like seconds."

Chris Bumstead has kept his fans and followers engaged by often posting videos from his workout sessions. The 2023 Mr. Olympia will be held from November 2 to 5 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Chris Bumstead will be looking forward to making it five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles in a row.

