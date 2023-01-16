"I see the mutant massiveness" - Fans react to 60-year-old Dorian Yates' jacked physique

Dorian Yates is one of the most celebrated bodybuilders in the history of bodybuilding. He won the prestigious Mr Olympia title six consecutive times, between 1992 and 1997.

Dorian competed against the likes of Shawn Ray, Lee Labrada, and Flex Wheeler. 'The Shadow' (Dorian Yates' nickname) retired from professional bodybuilding in 1997. The six-time Mr Olympia title winner is currently 60 years old but he still maintains an impressive physique which still amuses everyone.

On January 10, 2023, Yates posted a photo of himself on Instagram under a waterfall in Rio de Janeiro. The Shadow's physique was as impressive as ever in that photo. Along with the pic, the former bodybuilder wrote the following caption:

"Wash away all fear and negativity ..Feeling gratitude is the ultimate state of receivership 🙏…Amazing Tijuca Forest in Rio de Janeiro ..Worlds largest urban forest."

So far, the photo has gained more than 33k likes. Reacting to Dorian Yates' jacked physique at 60 years of age, one of his followers wrote:

"I see the mutant massiveness shining thru"

With several professional bodybuilders losing their physique post-retirement, Yates deserves huge credit for maintaining such an outstanding physique even at the age of 60.

Fans and followers react to Dorian Yates' Instagram post

Dorian Yates has a huge number of followers on Instagram. The former bodybuilder has around 1.4 million followers on Instagram. His fans and followers rushed to the comments section to share their reactions to the bodybuilder's Instagram post in which he is showcasing his jacked physique under the waterfall.

Some of the reactions from fans and followers are attached below:

Mark Rhino Smith, the British actor who starred in the famous ITV show Gladiators wrote:

"🙏🏾❤️"

One of the authors of the book Making of an Addict: Breaking the Stigma of Addiction, James Shinny Davenport, posted a comment saying:

"Go on diesel you got a comp coming up or what ☺️💯👊🏼❤️"

Replying to Davenport's comments, Dorian wrote:

"I compete with myself everyday brother ….You know how that is 🙏🦁"

Another one of Dorian Yates' followers wrote:

"In amazing shape for your age.#legend"

Another follower of the six-time Mr Olympia title winner wrote:

"60. Still jacked. Legend. 💪🏼💪🏼"

A few more reactions from fans and followers are attached below:

"Still in phenomenal shape🔥"

"It's nice to see the modern-era (former) Mr. Os transition to a life outside hardcore bodybuilding. The sport needs more of this."

"You still have abs? Looking great Yates!"

"It’s actually insane how successful you were in transforming from a mass monster into a nice strong physique that’ll be sustainable for the rest of your life. Inspiring as hell."

"Props man! Looking jacked man, true inspiration 💯%👍"

"That core tho 🏆"

"Guy still looks in epic shape. Huge respect to Dorian for his lifelong dedication."

"Six times Olympia, forever Olympian👌"

"A live legend in the waterfall. 🙏🏻💪🏽"

Some of the fans asked whether he was preparing his physique for the Masters Olympia, which is scheduled to take place between August 26 and 27 of this year.

"Looking like you priming up for Masters division"

"The shadow still got it!!!💪 how about a last run at #masterolympia ?!"

It doesn't matter if he competes in the Masters Olympia or not, Dorian Yates is still an inspiration to his fans and followers despite retiring from professional bodybuilding 25 years ago.

