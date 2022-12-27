While Dorian Yates introduced the bodybuilding world to the 'mass monster' era, it was Ronnie Coleman who took it to a level that has never been replicated. Although both athletes were renowned for their paper-thin conditioning and gargantuan physiques, they had completely different personalities and character quirks.

While Coleman exuded a playful vibe outside the stage, Yates was a monk-like character who would emerge from the shadows to dominate the Olympia six years in a row. This nonchalant, confident attitude gave Yates his rightful name - 'The Shadow".

Although both legends participated together a few times, they were never in direct competition. Yates started picking up nagging injuries and retired from bodybuilding in 1997 after reigning on the Olympia throne from 1992 to 1997.

Young Coleman slowly rose up the ranks during this period while Yates was in the twilight of his career. Sadly, bodybuilding fans could never see both their peak physiques on stage together. In fact, both were never even in the same callout.

Who was Bigger: Ronnie Coleman or Dorian Yates

Both men were genetic marvels who had superior muscle separation, conditioning, and skeletal structure than most athletes of their era. However, what separated both from the likes of Flex Wheeler, Nasser El Sonbaty, Chris Cormier, Shawn Ray, and many other gifted bodybuilders was their overwhelming muscle mass.

When Coleman and Yates, at their peak, stood on stage, there was absolutely no competition. However, the 5' 11" (180 cm) Coleman was clearly the "bigger" bodybuilder of the two, weighing nearly 300 lb (136 kg) on stage and over 315 lbs (143 kg) in the offseason.

Yates was slightly smaller - which sounds ridiculous, as he stood at 5' 9" (175 cm), weighing a whopping 260 lb (118 kg) in contest shape and almost 300 lb during the offseason.

If there asw one body part both bodybuilders were most famous for, it was their back. While Yates' back looked like it was carved out of granite, Coleman brought in a degree of size and definition unparalleled to this day.

Let's examine some of the strengths and weaknesses of the two athletes:

Dorian Yates

Strengths - Back width and thickness, calves, and midsection

Weaknesses - Chest, biceps and triceps (especially later on in his career)

- Chest, biceps and triceps (especially later on in his career) Best Mandatory Pose - Rear Lat Spread, Back Double Biceps

Worst Mandatory Pose - Side chest

Ronnie Coleman

Strengths - Back width and thickness, biceps, and legs

Weaknesses - Abs and Calves

- Abs and Calves Best Mandatory Pose - Rear Lat Spread, Back Double Biceps

Worst Mandatory Pose - Abs and thigh

From an aesthetic perspective, it can be argued that 1993 Yates had a better overall package than the 2003 version of Coleman.

Although Coleman was better developed in many body parts, he had a terrible bubble gut and unappealing midsection later during his career, probably to excess growth hormone usage.

What are Ronnie Coleman and Dorian Yates up to today?

Both athletes are still active in the gym and fitness community. While Yates has adopted cycling, yoga, meditation and trekking, Coleman still works out to this day - despite horrible injuries to his spine that have put him through numerous surgeries since 2007.

Ronnie 'The King' Coleman, who once wowed the world with his titanic physique and incredible strength (remember those 800 lb squats and deadlifts?), now walks with support. However, his big cheerful smile still remains.

Ronnie Coleman has declared that he has no regrets for the toll his daredevil feats of strength have taken on his body. He has a popular YouTube channel and Instagram page, where he keeps up with millions of fans around the world.

Dorian Yates, meanwhile, owns a successful supplement company, DY Nutrition, now. He has appeared on numerous podcasts, including the Joe Rogan Experience, chronicling his life experiences and spiritual journey with Ayahuasca and DMT. He currently lives in Spain with his wife Gal, who is a fitness model herself.

Takeaway

While Ronnie Coleman is bigger than Dorian Yates, we cannot make any exact comparisons, as they never posed down against each other. Both are legends who have elevated the sport of bodybuilding and popularized gym culture across the globe.

