Is Dexter Jackson eyeing Masters Olympia 2023?

If longevity in bodybuilding had a definition, Dexter Jackson would fit totally into it. The most successful professional bodybuilder with 29 wins seems to be eyeing another title this year at Masters Olympia.

Jackson's recent Instagram post was taken as a teaser by fans speculating about his participation in the upcoming 2023 Masters Olympia. He ferociously worked out his arms and looked insanely jacked. In the caption, he wrote:

"Happy Saturday people!! Get that workout in!!"

Who will compete in the Masters Olympia when it returns after an 11-year hiatus has been the subject of much speculation. The organizers announced a $229,000 prize pool last month.

Well, there is no doubt that even after retiring, Dexter Jackson has maintained a beast physique. So it might not be a surprise if he participates in the 2023 upcoming Olympia event and ends up winning or placing in the top five.

Former IFBB pro Lee Priest wanted to participate in the competition, but his chest atrophy prevented him from doing so. He believes Victor Martinez has a good chance of winning the competition.

Martinez expressed his worries about the potential problem of there not being enough reward money available. While he is intrigued by the prospect of competing once more, he would only do so if the prize was commensurate with his efforts.

Is Dexter Jackson eyeing another professional title?

Given that Jackson was the winner of the last Masters Olympia that was held 11 years ago in 2012, he could be a potential competitor eying a comeback.

Despite retiring, Blade did not miss working out. In November last year, he shared a chest workout video on Instagram where he looked in excellent shape. In his caption, he wrote:

"All I really want is to be in shape!"

Dexter Jackson continues to share his workout videos on his Instagram. Seeing his updates, no one can believe he has retired.

Just last year, the legendary Dexter 'The Blade' Jackson shared a video of him hitting several intense back workouts. He used equipment for various exercises and did several bent-over reverse cable flies throughout the training film.

Dexter Jackson's incredibly long career

Throughout his competitive career, Jackson was praised for being one of the most consistent and hardworking bodybuilders. The 53-year-old has competed in 20 Mr. Olympia competitions. He is best known for dethroning then two-year consecutive champion Jay Cutler in the 2008 Olympia.

As a matter of fact, Dexter Jackson is also the most successful Arnold Classic competitor. He won the second most prestigious bodybuilding event for a record five times. Just after placing fourth in the 2012 Mr. Olympia, Jackson participated in winning the 2012 Masters Olympia.

Jackson is on the elite list of Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, and Brandon Curry to have both Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic under their belt. He is also the second-oldest male and fifth-oldest bodybuilder overall to win an IFBB Pro show. He won the 2019 Tampa Show at age 49 years 8 months and 9 days.

Dexter Jackson also started a bodybuilding competition under his name, The Dexter Classic, after he won the 2008 Mr. Olympia.

