"It was really fantastic"- When Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up on working out 'high'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been blessed with the most successful career. The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner has ventured from bodybuilding to acting and then politics.

In 2021, he worked for Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, and while promoting the television series, Arnold, the former governor of California, popped up on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about working out 'high' with his friend Tommy Chong during the early days of his career.

Jimmy asked Arnold to shed some light on his friendship with Tommy Chong, who was jailed for selling pipes that can be used for smoking cannabis.

Jimmy Kimmel asked:

"You [Arnold Schwarzenegger] posted this photograph as are you and Tommy Chong during the early Chong days. Now that would indicate to me that something was up."

In response, Arnold said:

"Tommy and I became very good friends. We both have big big dreams when we met in Venice while working out on the weightlifting platform, and we talked about how we wanted to become, you know, stars, and he wanted to be in comedy and was dreaming about that."

Arnold continued:

"I was dreaming a bit about being the biggest and the best bodybuilder and then getting into movies and being the leading man and all this stuff. So we had a really great time, and he was, of course, stoned a lot of times."

Arnold Schwarzenegger also opened up about how Tommy introduced him to new stuff, including smoking pot.

Schwarzenegger said:

"And we went to a friend's house to smoke pot in those days. He actually told me to do not to smoke a hard joint but just have a few hits and try to work out that way. So I started out with a little bit of a few hits before we went to the gym. It worked out this way. And it was really fantastic. "

However, the former Mr. Universe quit smoking to focus on his career.

Arnold then went on to say:

"But in 1975, I remember after I competed in the Mr. Olympia contest, the sixth time, and I won for the sixth time. After that, I wanted to get really serious in business. I wanted to finish my business degree in college, and I wanted to get into acting, show business, and all that, and then stopped smoking from one day to the next, didn't smoke a joint ever since."

Patrick Schwarzenegger on Arnold Schwarzenegger's influence in his life

Patrick Schwarzenegger is also an actor like his dad, Arnold. Last year, while promoting his movie 'Moxie', the star kid appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he opened up about how his dad influenced him to quit smoking.

Patrick revealed to Jimmy that he used to smoke every day and then one day, he went to the Easter bunch while he was high and sat next to his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

His dad gave him the best advice, and the next day, Patrick quit smoking. Arnold told his son, Patrick:

"Why would you ever want to high? You have the best life in the world. Why would you ever want to take something out of your life? Take you out of your life. "

It is pertinent to note that Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger share a strong bond despite the countless challenges they have faced in their lives.

