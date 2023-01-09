"It's definitely not comparable" - Arnold Classic champ Erin Banks slams the Jeremy Buendia 'era'

Erin Banks had a tremendous 2022, as he emerged victorious in the 2022 Arnold Classic Men's Physique and the 2022 Men's Physique Olympia. At the 2022 Mr. Olympia held last month, he fended off competition from Brandon Hendrickson and Diogo Montenegro to claim the top spot.

In a video posted on January 6, 2023, Erin Banks was interviewed by Dave Palumbo of RxMuscle -- The Truth in Bodybuilding. During the interview, Dave said he has been hearing some rumors about Jeremy Buendia's comeback. He asked Banks what he thought about Jeremy's physique and if it was possible for the bodybuilder to challenge Banks now.

The 2022 Men's Physique Olympia title winner said:

"Absolutely not. The thing is, I don't think it's comparable. You turn to the back, it's definitely not comparable. The core to the upper chest, I think his arms are a little too big. So, I mean, I don't think that's the route the division is going in anymore. Shout out to him, he has four titles, but 2022-2023, it's just, it's a new era."

Erin Banks continued:

"The list is out already for who's competing in 2023 (Olympia) and his name is not on that list. When his name is on that list, then we'll kind of think about that then."

Back in September 2022 during a livestream on Olympia TV, Erin Banks and Jeremy Buendia clashed. Jeremy Buendia said:

"You (Erin Banks) got a lot of things to accomplish before you talk the way you’re talking. That’s why I don’t follow you."

Replying to Buendia's comments about him, Banks said:

"You’re irrelevant. I unfollowed you! Remember that. You’re irrelevant. You’re irrelevant bro. At the end of the day, you’re irrelevant."

If at all Jeremy Buendia makes a comeback to the stage during the 2023 Olympia, then we will be able to witness two rivals compete for the 2023 Men's Physique Olympia. Jeremy Buendia is a four-time Men's Physique Olympia title winner. He was a champion in the Men's Physique Olympia for four consecutive years from 2014 to 2017.

When Erin was questioned about his participation in the 2023 Arnold Classic, Banks replied:

"Yes, I will be there (2023 Arnold Classic). One thing about me, I'm a competitor, I've been a three-sport athlete all my life and I love to compete. It doesn't matter if I'm Mr. Olympia 10 times, I'm still going to go after that Arnold."

Erin Banks confirmed his participation in the 2023 Arnold Classic. Banks is also the only Men's Physique competitor to claim both the Arnold Classic and Olympia titles in the same year and he will be eager to repeat this feat in 2023 as well.

Erin Banks speaks about winning against Brandon Hendrickson

While Erin Banks won the 2022 Men's Physique Olympia, Brandon Hendrickson finished second. Speaking about his victory, Banks said:

"I just felt like I won with the stage presence that I presented my package with on stage and then when we did comparisons, I knew for a fact that I had him (Brandon Hendrickson) beat when it came to posing. And I know for a fact when we turned to the back, it's just not a comparison. You know, I just felt it. I felt it. And I knew I would have this opportunity and this chance to be Mr. and new Men's Physique Mr. Olympia."

Erin Banks (Image via FOX26NEWS)

Banks also claimed that Brandon brought one of the craziest physiques on stage. He continued,

"You can't take nothing away from what Brandon brought. Brandon brought one of the craziest packages that I've ever seen him bring. Even backstage, I was looking at him, okay, we're about to really put on a show so it was just, I guess, it was just in God's favor, those judges' favor, they pulled out and I ended up with a perfect score with the best Brandon Hendrickson."

The 2022 Men's Physique Olympia winner will be in action at the 2023 Arnold Classic, scheduled for March 2 to 5 of this year.

