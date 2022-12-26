“It’s been an honor” - Breon Ansley speaks to Chris Bumstead ahead of his move to the 212 division

Ansley and Bumstead, two legends of the Classic Phisique division, competed against each other at the 2022 Mr.Olympia in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year's edition of the competition saw Chris Bumstead win his fourth consecutive Classic Physique title, above Breon Ansley, who surprisingly finished in fourth position.

Before his move to the 212 Olympia next year, Ansley, in an emotional tribute to the friendship he shared with Chris Bumstead, posted a video on his Instagram account talking to the four-time Classic Physique winner.

"My brother, and the Champ is here, and I just want to let him know that it's been an honor and pleasure, brother, to battle it out with you man, for ... 5 years now."

Ansley speaks to CBum

Even before Ansley's competition at the 2022 Classic Physique Olympia, he had announced his plans to move to the 212 Olympia next year. This came after his woes with being under a certain weight that proved to be a hindrance to his muscular gains. Ansley believes the 175 lbs cap on him in the Classic physique to be unfair and stated earlier this year that his cap should be at 185.

"That was the last time for us to do it man, because I'm moving my talents up in weight classes, because you know, you know how difficult it is to, and it's been the same way for you right, to be in this weight class."

Ansley began competing in the Classic Physique Olympia in 2016, where he lost to then champion Danny Hester. The next year marked Bumstead's first time competing for the title. Since then, the two Classic legends have been battling it out for six years straight. The first two years went to Ansley and the next four to Bumstead. Continuing his conversation in CBum's presence, he said:

"I was hoping to tie it up with them guys with three! But it didn't happen, he is just that powerful, and you know, champ like. So, well deserved brother, that was fun!"

CBum really lifted the Classic Physique Olympia to newer heights. Along with his amazing physique, the Canadian bodybuilder brought a global audience to the Olympia via his massive fanbase. Ansley acknowledged CBum's influence and said:

"You've been a marquee ambassador for the sport, worldwide, you've done so much for us and Classic. I appreciate it and we've all piggybacked off you being such an ambassador and such a great representation of it."

Breon Ansley is one of the pioneers of the Classic Physique. His two victories in the Olympias came at the cost of some serious names, including Chris Bumstead himself. Bumstead, in his reply to Ansley said:

"This man started it right here, we started Classic Physique and I wasn't Chris Bumstead, I wasn't chasing titles. I was just tryin to beat Breon."

Over the years, their friendhip was very dynamic. In every competition, they 'came for each other'.

"I don’t think people understand that because people are like, ‘Do they hate each other? Do they like each other? Are they friends or not?’ The competitive nature of what we do is something you can’t explain until you feel it."

In a final goodbye message to Ansley, CBum added this:

"I appreciate you and I’m so happy that we were together last year. We had that moment on stage. Love you, thank you! It is a love of honor on what you have built. Here’s the torch for me to come in there and now you’re stepping off but I appreciate you. Thank you for all the battles!"

Poll : 0 votes