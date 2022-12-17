Mr Olympia 2022 Day 3: How to watch online?

The world's most accomplished athletes have arrived at Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend facility and started competing at Mr Olympia 2022 stage. The International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) has hosted the competition every year since it began in 1965.

Fans can only watch Mr Olympia's 2022 Day 3 on Olympia TV via Pay-Per-View purchase.

Mr Olympia 2022 Day 3 - Live Stream

The Olympia event will be available through PPV purchase for the first time ever. You will have access to all events through this PPV, including the live broadcast of the pre-judging results. Viewers will be able to stream the event on various digital services such as Chromecast, FireTV, Android TV, and Roku channels.

On Olympia TV, you may purchase PPV packages designed to be taken from ProcastTV. The price for the PPV is $39.88.

Mr Olympia 2022 competition started on December 15 and will end on December 18, 2022. Fans from all over the world may check in to watch the action live on Olympia Premium during this time. The stream can be accessed with only a suitable device connected to the internet.

Mr Olympia 2022 fan channel

You can also watch Mr Olympia 2022 on Fan Channel. It will enable you to access the content for free. If you are on a tight budget but still want to see all the bodybuilders put on a show, this is the best optioin. The number of people who may view events on this channel will be restricted. What you can see on this channel is as follows -

The 2022 Olympia Press Conference will be open to the public without charge.

The Meet the Olympians event in 2022 is also open to fans.

Mr Olympia - Day 3 - 17th December 2022 (Time per ET)

Here is the schedule list for the third day of Mr Olympia 2022.

Charter Bus Transport to Expo

8:30 AM

The Services will begin and continue back and forth every 30 Minutes

5:30 PM

Returning to Planet Hollywood Resort (Last Pick-up at Venetian Expo)

Olympia Pre-judging

9:00 AM

VIP & Insider Club Member Entry

9:30 AM:

Classic Physique Olympia

Men’s Physique Olympia

Bikini Olympia

Wheelchair Olympia

Pre-Judging & Finals

Olympia World Fitness Expo

9:00 AM

Early Entry for VIPs

Insider Club Members

Expo Early Entry Weekend Pass Holders

10:00 AM (General Public Entry)

Olympia Saturday Evening Finals

7:00 PM

Mr Olympia

Men’s Physique Olympia

Bikini Olympia

Classic Physique

Olympia

Olympia Victory Gala

11:00 PM

VIPs Only

Qualified Bodybuilders for Mr Olympia 2022

Here are the confirmed participants for Mr Olympia 2022 competition

Nick Walker (USA)

Nathan De Asha (UK)

Mamdouh Elssbiay (Egypt)

Brandon Curry (USA)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Hunter Labrada (USA)

Shaun Clarida (USA)

Regan Grimes (Canada)

Samson Dauda (UK)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Angel Calderon Frias (Spain)

Joel Thomas (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Blessing Awodibu (Ireland)

Charles Griffen (USA)

Mohamed Shabaan (Egypt)

Hassan Mostafa (Egypt)

Mohammad Alnsoor (Jordan)

Vitor Boff (Brazil)

Andrea Presti (Italy)

Iain Valliere (Canada)

Antoine Vaillant (Canada)

Akim Williams (USA)

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (USA)

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko (Ukraine)

Derek Lunsford (USA)

Patrick Johnson (Denmark)

Tonio Burton (USA)

James Hollingshead (UK)

Michal Krizanek (Slovakia)

Leandro Peres (Brazil)

Theo Leguerrier (France)

Behrooz Tabani Abarghani (Iran)

