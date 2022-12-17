Mr. Olympia Classic Physique 2022: Competitors to watch out for

The Mr. Olympia competition is here; however, the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique event, which will take place on the weekend, has stolen most of the highlights.

The Mr. Olympia Classic Physique is a relatively new event introduced in 2016. The competitors in this event are physically bigger than the Men's Physique contest but not as big as the Men's Open competitors are.

The aim of starting it was to bring back the golden age of bodybuilding from the 1960s to the 1980s. The usage of steroids in the Men's Open has increased multifold over the years.

Because of that, the competitors in the Men's Open roster are bigger these days. This was not the case in the golden period of bodybuilding. The bodybuilders in the Men's Open back then were smaller but had broad shoulders, narrow waists, stout lower bodies, and an overall conditioned and symmetrical physique.

Although the Men's Open roster this year is long and exciting, fans seemed to be more psyched about the Men's Classic Physique contest instead. The latter has an enviable roster of phenomenal bodybuilders. 65 competitors will step into the field and win the coveted title.

Who are the top contenders for the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title?

With an impressive roster full of brilliant and well-built bodybuilders, it is tough to choose the top contenders for the title.

Chris Bumstead (Image via Generation Iron)

However, the first one who comes to mind would be the reigning champion, Chris Bumstead. The three-time champion has had an illustrious legacy in the contest, having participated in the event since 2017. He finished second in 2017 and 2018. He began his winning streak in 2019, bagging the title again in 2020 and 2021. Whether he can make it a golden quadruple will be seen.

Breon Ansley (Image via Fitness Volt)

Another former champion who will be eyeing the top prize is Breon Ansley. He won the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique in 2017 and 2018. This year would be special for him as this is his final time competing. After this year's event, he will move to Men's 212 class. Naturally a bigger contender, it had been hard for him to cut down weight for the Classic Physique event. Shifting gears to Men's 212, he will have 30 more pounds to work with.

Terrence Ruffin (Image via Gannikus)

Terrence Ruffin has proved to be a force to reckon with in bodybuilding. He has won the Arnold Classic Physique two times. Last year, he finished second at the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique behind Chris Bumstead. This year, Ruffin will come back with a vengeance to finally win the title that eluded him last year.

Urs Kalecinski (Image via Gannikus)

Urs Kalecinski has had an incredible year. He won the 2022 Boston Pro and the 2022 Kuwait Classic Pro. He placed third at the Arnold Classic this year. Last year, Kalecinski had finished fourth at the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique. He will surely want to continue his remarkable run and bag the title.

Certainly, this time the tournament has an action-packed roster. The event will take place at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from December 15 to 18.

