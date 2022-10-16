How Bodybuilder Breon Ansley Diets During Olympia Prep

Bodybuilder Breon Ansley maintains a massive physique but has changed his diet in the 2022 off-season to bulk up. Two-time Classic Physique champion Breon Ansley will compete at the 2022 Classic Physique Olympia, potentially for the last time in that category, before changing to 212.

Breon Ansley will also have to compete with expert poser and two-time Classic Physique Olympia runner-up Terrence Ruffin. The former, who is no stranger to overcoming adversity, shared what his diet during prep is like in a video recently published on his social media channel.

The video’s main focus was to show Breon Ansley’s daily eating schedule as he prepared for the Olympia. However, it also gave a behind-the-scenes look at how the elite classic physique champion lives. Acknowledging his fans' interest in his lifestyle, Ansley notes in the video:

“You guys always love to see what I’m eating, what the calorie intake is, what we do throughout the day, what we require out of our bodies.”

The bodybuilder begins each day with 45 minutes of fasted cardio. It helps him increase his metabolic activity. Ansley's practice resonates with the findings of a 2019 study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism that suggests fasting cardio before breakfast burns double the amount of pure fat than performing cardio after breakfast.

Bodybuilder Breon Ansley's Diet Plan

Ansley's First Meal

The bodybuilder's first meal of the day consists of just protein and fats. Breon Ansley ate a scramble of one cup of egg whites and one whole egg. It was the beginning of Breon Ansley’s contest prep diet. Twelve and a half weeks out from Olympia, the bodybuilder had just received his updated meal plan from his coach.

The video marks the beginning of a new and improved Olympia package for Breon Ansley as he finishes his time in Classic Physique.

Ansley's Second Meal

Breon Ansley’s second meal, before his training session at the gym, consisted of six ounces of ground chicken and one cup of jasmine rice. As his training sessions were intense, he had planned to take his meal so that it could give him effective results. This is an important part of Breon Ansley’s life as a bodybuilder.

Ansley's Meals Three, Four & Five

After the workout session, Ansley is ready for his post-training meal, which comprises six ounces of diced chicken and one cup of jasmine rice.

Later, at around 10:45 p.m., the bodybuilder opts for his second last meal, which includes a few ounces of bison and one cup of sweet potato.

Breon Ansley's final meal consists of one cup of veggies in the form of a mixed green salad and a few more ounces of bison.

Conclusion

Breon Ansley, who is preparing well for the 2022 Olympia, suggested that he won’t need to be as stringent with the scale once he transitions to the 212 category since his weight cap will be higher.

Should Breon Ansley find his way back to the Classic Physique Olympia throne, he would tie Bumstead for the most titles of all time before vacating the crown and competing in 212 category pro shows in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes