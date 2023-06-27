2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro: Full results and scorecard explored 

The 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro show is done and dusted. This show serves as a qualifying event for the 2023 Mr. Olympia in the Classic Physique, Men's Physique, and Bikini divisions.

With just a few months till the 2023 Mr. Olympia, pro bodybuilders are working hard to earn their qualification to compete in the big event.

The 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro was held on June 25 in Milan. Laszlo Kiraly was crowned the champion in the Classic Physique division.

Meanwhile, in the Men's Physique, Sidy Pouye finished in first place. Molnar Zsofia claimed first place in the bikini division. The full results in each of the three divisions is given below.

Classic Physique division at the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro

The excitement surrounding the Classic Physique division has been on the rise in recent years and the fan base for the division has continuously increased. At the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro, Laszlo Kiraly won the title in the Classic Physique division.

Edwin Owusu finished in second place, followed by Adam Bomert in third. This is Laszlo's first competitive appearance during the 2023 season, according to Fitness Volt. Despite competing only in his first competition in the 2023 season, Laszlo Kiraly put on an impressive show and claimed the top spot.

This victory has also helped Laszlo Kiraly qualify for the 2023 Mr. Olympia in November. The Hungarian bodybuilder has won the 2020 Arnold Classic UK as per the aforementioned source. The scorecard for the Classic Physique division at the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro is attached below:

Scorecard for the classic physique division of the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro (Image via ifbbpro.com)

The top 10 bodybuilders of this division at the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro show are given below:

Laszlo Kiraly Antoine Loth Edwin Owusu Adam Bomert Damian Kuffel Florian Hartlage Rathnayake Mudiyanselage Saman Udaya Kumara Emanuele Ricotti Piotr Wojtowicz-Pitek Luigi Maria De Robertis

Men's Physique division at the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro

The Men's Physique division saw Sidy Pouye finish in the first place. Riccardo Croci entered the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro on the back of two victories. He had already finished first in the 2023 Tropicarium Budapest Pro and the 2023 Mile High Pro as per Fitness Volt.

However, Riccardo Croci finished in second place, followed by Jessy Pigury in third. Daniel Leone and Dario Beloli claimed the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Sidy Pouye's impressive show has earned him an invite to the 2023 Mr. Olympia. As per Fitness Volt, Sidy Pouye is yet to make his Mr. Olympia debut.

The scorecard for the Men's Physique division at the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro is attached below:

Scorecard for the men's physique division of the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro (Image via ifbbpro.com)

The top 10 bodybuilders of the men's physique division at the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro is attached below:

Sidy Pouye Riccardo Croci Jessy Pigury Daniel Leone Dario Beloli Andrea Mosti Marcos Iglesias Garcia Adama Jammeh Fabian Feber Luca Biolo

Bikini Division at the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro

In the Bikini Division, Molnar Zsofia was crowned the champion. She faced tough competition from Anna Setlak and Priscila Leimbacher. Despite some tough face-offs, Molnar Zsofia successfully finished in the first place.

According to Fitness Volt, Molnar Zsofia had already earned her qualification to the 2023 Olympia. She secured her qualification to the 2023 Mr. Olympia by finishing first in the 2023 Tropicarium Budapest Pro. She has also won the 2023 Fitness Authority Poland Pro as per the aforementioned source.

Anna Setlak finished in second place, followed by Priscila Leimbacher in third place. The scorecard for the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro is attached below:

Scorecard for the bikini division of the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro (Image via ifbbpro.com)

The top 10 bodybuilders of the Bikini Division at the 2023 Sheru Classic Italy Pro is attached below:

Molnar Zsofia Anna Setlak Priscila Leimbacher Roberta Mangraviti Kristina Brunauer Lisa Reith Claudia Clemente Tatiana Lanovenko Patrizia Vaccaro Sara Fratella

The 2023 Olympia will be held at the Orange County Convention Center from November 2 to 5.

Poll : 0 votes