60-year-old Dorian Yates says his biological age is 30-39 years old

Dorian Yates is a retired legendary English bodybuilder who dominated the game in the 90s. He is a six-time Mr. Olympia champion in the Men's Open division who is famously known for his massive, wide, thick, and classically-shaped back. His six Olympia wins stand as the third highest tally in the history of the sport.

In a recent post on Instagram, Yates revealed the results of a health check and VO2 max test he underwent at the age of 60. The results are shocking indeed! The post described the VO2 max test results:

"The VO2 max analysis is one of the indicators of biological age. Your chronological age is 60 years old, but your biological age is 30-39 years old ….. 🙏💗"

Six-time Olympia champion Dorian Yates expresses his approval for HIIT (Image via Instagram/@thedorianyates)

VO2 max refers to the maximum amount or ability of one's body to absorb and utilize oxygen during exercise. Oxygen's role in exercise is critical as it is absorbed by the lungs and used to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is a molecular source of energy.

The VO2 max can indeed indicate a person's 'fitness age'. An older individual who constantly exercises and puts in the work to stay fit can have a higher VO2 max in the optimum range of a younger person.

Yates' post described the results of his health check:

"Going all out on an extensive health check and V02 max test in Brasil Looks like my HIIT 8 minute 2 x weekly cardio sessions paid off ... CONCLUSION : Comparison of the maximum VO2 achieved with the values of the American population places the patient between the 90-100 percentiles (excellent aerobic capacity)."

For Yates to be in his 60s and have his VO2 max in the 90-100th percentiles of the American population is not just exceptional, it is also respectable.

Yates' early life and bodybuilding career

The Englishman came from humble beginnings. He came from a family of farmers and lost his father at the age of 13. Growing up in Birmingham with his mother and sister, Yates found himself in trouble when he got involved in a misdemeanor that resulted in a local shop window being shattered, for which, in 1981, he served six months at the Whatton Youth Detention Center, where he picked up bodybuilding.

Pursuing his dream of becoming a professional, Yates won the 1984 Mr. Birmingham Novice, which gave his career a massive push. He went on to win the British Championships in 1986 and 1988 and made his Olympia debut in 1991 where he finished second behind legendary Lee Haney, who won his eighth and last Mr. Olympia title.

After Haney's retirement in 1992, Yates took the opportunity to claim his first Mr. Olympia title. This marked the beginning of an era when championships were won from the back. Riding the wave of his success, Yates went on to claim six Mr. Olympia titles from 1992-1997, showcasing the best back the game had ever seen. In 1998, he passed the torch on to Ronnie Coleman.

Yates invested his money in building gyms across the UK, joined hands with Mike Mentzer and opened Heavy Duty Inc., a California-based company producing athletic apparel. He now owns and runs DY Nutrition, which sells bodybuilding supplements such as whey protein and BCAA.

