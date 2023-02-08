Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly hits bicyclist with car in LA 

Bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly hit a female bicyclist with a car in Los Angeles.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman made a left turn in front of Arnold before he could apply his brakes. It was also informed that he was not traveling particularly quickly. However, the woman later complained of pain.

The woman is said to be in stable condition. No alcohol or drug use is suspected. According to TMZ, this appears to be a normal road accident.

Arnold also took the woman's bike, hitched it to his car, and drove it to a local bike shop to get it repaired.

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits a bicyclist with a car in LA

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 74-year-old actor and former California governor were driving his automobile when it collided with another vehicle at the Riveria Country Club at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue.

According to sources acquainted with the issue, the actor was driving in West LA on Sunday morning when a lady riding a bike on the road abruptly drove into his lane. She collided with her vehicle, something corroborated by three eyewitnesses.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately confirm the collision on Page Six.

According to police officials, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not to blame because the unnamed fatality could not be averted in the collision.

The Terminator star was apparently not driving quickly, but he did not have time to halt before colliding with the victim.

Schwarzenegger cooperated with investigators on the spot and brought the alleged victim's bike to be repaired.

According to the report, the woman, who was reportedly run over, was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries but is in stable condition and appears to be alright.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, an ardent bicyclist, did not appear to be hurt. According to reports, the accident is still being investigated.

Schwarzenegger's representatives did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment.

According to sources, Arnold Schwarzenegger was "very concerned" about the woman and planned to personally check on her.

Other accidents in which Arnold was involved

The Expendables star has recently been involved in two car accidents.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was engaged in a multi-car collision in Brentwood, California, in January 2022. It was so drastic that his gigantic SUV rolled over on top of another car, injuring the driver.

Arnold was behind the wheel of a Yukon SUV when it crashed into a red Prius. His SUV began to spin, landing on top of the Prius, before rolling to the left into a Porsche Taycan.

The SUV allegedly struck two additional vehicles after rolling over the red Prius.

According to one eyewitness, it was insane, like a movie stunt. The accident was severe enough that Yukon airbags were deployed.

The Prius driver was brought to the hospital with head injuries, according to tabloid news website TMZ, although it is not believed that her injuries were life-threatening.

Poll : 0 votes