Arnold Schwarzenegger shares no-equipment abs workout in his latest newsletter

Arnold Schwarzenegger's name is written in golden letters in the books of bodybuilding. Although 75 years old is long past his building age, he has not stopped staying fit. Not only does he keep himself fit, but he also updates his fans with tricks and advice on fitness in his daily newsletter.

In the most recent edition of his daily newsletter, Arnold shared various no-equipment abs workouts. Arnold wrote,

"If you want to try the exact program, technically, you need 11 minutes (the plan included a 1-minute warmup and cool down). Here's what it looks like..."

Warmup: 1 minute of walking

Exercise 1: Burpees (60 seconds)

Walk in place for 1 minute

Exercise 2: High knees (60 seconds)

Walk in place for 1 minute

Exercise 3: Split squat jumps (60 seconds)

Walk in place for 1 minute

Exercise 4: High knees (60 seconds)

Walk in place for 1 minute

Exercise 5: Squat jumps (60 seconds)

Cool down: 1 minute of walking

Arnold Schwarzenegger enlightens fans with his 9-minute abs workout

The Terminator star is often considered the greatest bodybuilder of all time. Following his sheer dominance in the Men's Open category on the Mr. Olympia stage, Arnold decided to change the face of bodybuilding. His first docuseries Pumping Iron was a major success back then.

Arnold Schwarzenegger started the daily newsletter, The Pump Daily, to enlighten his fans about the various aspects of bodybuilding. He shares daily advice to help readers achieve better fitness.

In the latest edition of The Pump Daily, Arnold shared the facts about a nine-minute abs workout. He wrote,

"Research suggests 9 minutes of intense bodyweight training could improve heart health and leg strength."

Arnold Schwarzenegger added in writing,

"The study examined a workout consisting of just 5 exercises. The participants alternated between 1 minute of high-intensity bodyweight movements and 1 minute of walking in place."

Later on, Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about an estimated time to see results after testing on certain numbers of volunteers. He wrote,

"After six weeks (3 workouts per week), the volunteers improved their endurance, lower body power, and markers associated with cardiovascular health. Even more impressive? Compliance was 100 percent, meaning everyone was able to complete all the workouts. This is extremely rare in fitness studies, but a good sign that anyone can find time for a super short workout."

In the same newsletter, Arnold also revealed the science of lab-grown meat and its exciting facts. He was also excited to see what the future holds.

"If you haven't heard about it, scientists are working on changing the way we create meat. The theory is simple: instead of killing millions of animals and stressing the environment, lab grown meat is made by extracting cells—such as stem, muscle, and fat cells — from animals and turning those cells into amazing tasting meat."

Arnold Schwarzenegger also mentioned that these lab-grown meats theoretically help the cells get the required nutrients and time to grow within weeks.

The Austrian Oak has been an active fitness influencer in recent times. He has shared various tips and tricks in his daily newsletter. Some of them include the benefits of caffeine, replacement drinks for weight loss, etc.

