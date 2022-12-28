“Daily walking can reduce mortality by 40%” - Arnold Schwarzenegger backs walking and high proteins for increased lifespan

Arnold Schwarzenegger has stated that walking and high-protein meals are the secret to long life. The 75-year-old bodybuilding legend emphasized the importance of walking daily and eating high-protein meals. He stated that '10-15 minutes of daily walking can reduce mortality by 40%'.

The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner shared tips for maintaining one’s health in a recent newsletter.

Speaking about boosting longevity, Arnold Schwarzenegger cited a study from August 2022, where researchers said walking between 7,000 – 9,000 steps daily could improve lifespan. The bodybuilding icon also backed solid high protein meals for the same.

Arnold Schwarzenegger said in his recent newsletter:

“High-intensity exercise gets the headlines, but good old fashion walking might be your best lifeline. Researchers reviewed data on more than 47,000 people over 7 years to determine the impact of step count on mortality. And the numbers say a daily stroll is an effective way to live longer, even if you change nothing else.”

He added:

“Growing up in Europe, walking is totally normal once you finish a meal… The magic number is 7,000 to 9,000 steps per day… The good news is that even small changes to your daily step count can boost your lifespan. Compared to the lowest amount of steps (3,500 steps), adding a little more than 2,000 steps per day — about the equivalent of 10-15 minutes of walking — can reduce all-cause mortality by an extra 40 percent.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger on the importance of higher protein meals

Schwarzenegger also talked about the importance of higher protein meals in increasing lifespan. The Olympia title winner cited another study that stated that people with increased protein intake were more likely to lose up to 11 pounds. He mentioned that people consuming more protein were having fewer calories added on average.

Referencing a study done on people’s protein habits, Schwarzenegger said:

“Want to know how to eat more and lose more weight? Make sure you add a little protein to your meals. Researchers investigated what happens when you add a little protein to your typical meal."

"In the study, participants who doubled their protein intake (going from 15 percent of your diet to 30 percent) lost up to 11 pounds — without changing anything else. You can thank the science of fullness. Protein reduces hunger, and those who bumped up their protein ate approximately 450 fewer calories per day.”

Schwarzenegger also called on his followers to keep dieting simple. The bodybuilding icon advised against overthinking diets and said that people could see the difference by swapping less important meals. He said:

“The key is don’t overthink it. In the study, participants swapped cream cheese for eggs at breakfast (they still ate bread), added cheese to a turkey sandwich (ditched the mayo and chips), and had beef lasagna for dinner (instead of regular pasta).”

It is pertinent to note that Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to be an icon around the world. Despite quitting competitive bodybuilding decades ago, the 75-year-old is still a fitness role model for many.

Poll : 0 votes