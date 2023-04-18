"Don't see Hadi Choopan repeating" - Nick Walker looks forward to taking on Derek Lunsford at 2023 Olympia

Nick Walker is one of the most improved bodybuilders in recent years. He has improved his physique and put on improved shows in each and every competition Walker has competed in.

The pro bodybuilder competed in the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition. He had huge expectations and was touted as one of the favorites to lift the title. But Hadi Choopan was crowned the champion, with Derek Lunsford finishing in second place.

Nick Walker finished third despite all the expectations around him. The two-time Mr. Olympia title winner Big Ramy finished in fifth place.

Walker then went on to compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic. Many expected him to be crowned the champion at the end of the Arnold Classic, but eventually, Samson Dauda won the Arnold Classic Champion.

In a video posted on The Mutant And The Mouth YouTube channel, Nick Walker was involved in an interaction with Guy Cisterino. During the interaction, Walker claimed that Hadi Choopan won't be the champion at the end of the 2023 Mr. Olympia. The 2021 Arnold Classic Champion said:

"Yeah. I mean look, I think I have a shot of winning any show that I do, for the Olympia, yeah, I mean the two people that were in front of me were Hadi and Derek, and I think they are very comparable. I think that's why they were one and two. Listen, I love Hadi but I don't see him (Hadi Choopan) repeating in my opinion"

Nick Walker further continued:

"And Derek, you know. He could continue to beat me now that he has a full off-season actually to put the work in and put size on now, so we'll see. But everyone knows I improve drastically show to show. So, it's just going to really come down to what me and him look like and who is in better shape."

The pro bodybuilder believes that the 2023 Mr. Olympia will come down to him and Derek Lunsford and who looks in better shape among the two.

Walker claimed that people don't understand that Derek is not small by any means. The 2021 Arnold Classic winner stated that he was looking forward to improving his shape for the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic competitions.

"That’s what I was trying to do. And I think it worked in my favor for the Olympia because I was still very very full, but I think when I came into the Arnold, I wasn’t as full, a lot more conditioned, and the waist was definitely more streamlined but I just didn’t have the pop that everyone likes, I guess," Walker said.

The 2021 New York Pro champion would have hoped that things ended differently at the 2023 Arnold Classic. But Nick Walker will be looking forward to putting his disappointment behind him and showcasing his best physique at the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

Nick Walker speaks about whether legs are a weak point

Speaking about his last show (2023 Arnold Classic), Nick revealed that his legs lost volume. This may have been a by-product of over-training, according to the pro bodybuilder.

"Everyone says that my legs are my weak point right? I connect probably the best with my legs. So, I never have to do a ton of volume. I did legs yesterday. I did one set with four different exercises, four sets total, my legs are trashed, like fucking trashed. I’m sore as f*** bro." Walker continued.

The 2021 Arnold Classic champion added:

"I just know how to, in my mind, when people say, "Oh, your legs are small." Well, maybe I’m just doing too much. Everyone was like, "Oh you need to do legs twice a week." It’s like, if I’m getting that sore and connecting so well with just that, I don’t need it. I don’t think I need another (session)."

Nick Walker explained that working too hard during cardio could have resulted in his legs being downsized at the 2023 Arnold Classic. The pro bodybuilder claimed that the legs are going to go if you're in a calorie deficit.

