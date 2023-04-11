"Everything's about being bigger bigger..." - Zack Khan wants athletes to stop 'chasing scale'

Zack Khan is a well-known bodybuilder among the ardent followers of bodybuilding. Before retiring from the sport, he had a massive physique which was admired by the bodybuilding community.

His career was filled with injuries but Zack Khan never gave up. The former bodybuilder acquired his IFBB Pro status back in 2009 and made his pro debut in 2013. Zack finished in seventh place in the 2013 Europa SuperShow. He then finished in 15th place at the 2015 Arnold Classic Europe and in 16th place at the 2015 Nordic Pro.

Despite retiring from the sport, Zack Khan has been actively involved in discussions related to the current happenings in the sport of bodybuilding.

In a recent interview for the Think Big Bodybuilding interview, Zack Khan stated that he wants the athletes to stop chasing size. He said:

"Yeah, the problem is like I was saying to Dave (Crosland), I was saying we are in an era now with social media and everything’s about being bigger bigger bigger. And bigger is not always better."

"And I will say to Dave and you earlier on that when do we stop chasing the scale? At what detriment to your health and training? There are people out there and they obviously love chasing the scale."

The former bodybuilder stated that we are able to see bodybuilders chasing size on social media. Zack said:

"You see it all the time on social media, I want to be in the 300-pound club. I’m 290 now. Oh, I’m 295 now. Oh, I’m 297 now. Oh, I’m 299 now. Oh! I’m 300 now."

"And then when it comes down to it, they start prepping for a show and all that 40 pounds they’ve gained in the off-season. They have to lose it,so at what point was it necessary for them to force feed themselves that much?"

Zack Khan also suggested that athletes must find a happy medium on social media to satisfy their fans. The former bodybuilder said:

"I think you know, you have to have that happy medium. Where you’re posing enough to show you’re making improvements, keeping your fanbase happy, but not posing every fuc*ing week or every fuc*ing day like some people are."

"Like every fu*king day, like coming up to a show, one week out, seven days out, six days out, five days out, four. You don’t leave nothing to the imagination you know."

Khan stated that a little bit of posing is enough for the bodybuilders to showcase to the fans that they're making improvements and it is not necessary to pose every week or day.

Zack Khan talks about crazy usage of steroids and also opens up about his current/past cycles

While Zack Khan insisted that athletes need to stop chasing scale, he also spoke about athletes using crazy doses of steroids. The former pro bodybuilder said that the usage of excessive amounts of steroids began during the reign of eight-time Mr. Olympia champion Ronnie Coleman.

Khan said:

"It started to happen (mega dosing) at the time of Ronnie Coleman. When Ronnie was big on the scene, there was sort of a big shift in the dosages around that time. People would have over a 1,000 milligrams of testosterone, some people were using like 800 milligrams of tren, you know what I mean"

He further continued:

"Then you got like people using the same amount, they're building every single thing to 1,000 milligrams with every single compound and they’re using insulin on top of that and then growth hormone on top of that. Crazy cycles. I just don’t understand how somebody could take that much."

Zack also revealed that his first cycle was Anavar. He claimed that he was taking five milligrams of Anavar. The former bodybuilder said that after a month, he weighed 15 pounds heavier. Khan stated that he uses a three compound cycle in his retirement life.

