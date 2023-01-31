"That's bullshit" - Zack Khan claims 2022 Mr. Olympia judges 'mistreated' Big Ramy for social media

The 2022 Mr. Olympia was done and dusted in December 2022. Several bodybuilders competed for the titles under different divisions. As usual, there was a lot of talk about the open division at Mr. Olympia. At the end of the competition, Hadi Choopan was crowned as the new champion.

The defending champion Big Ramy finished in fifth place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. While there have been a lot of discussions about what went wrong for Big Ramy, even former bodybuilder Rich Gaspari claimed that Ramy had been misguided by his prep coach.

Zack Khan shared his views about Big Ramy at the 2022 Mr. Olympia during an interaction which was posted on the YouTube channel of Muscular Development Clips on January 27, 2023. Zack Khan said:

"The right person won but the shit thing about it is you know yourself when you are the champion of the previous year, everybody should get a chance to knock the champion off. They kept Ramy on one side and didn't allow him to pose next to people who should have beaten him. They didn't give him enough chances to pose next to Hadi, Nick, Derek, and Samson. After the prejudging everybody was like, 'Oh yeah, Ramy's won.' That's bullshit because you would think that wouldn't you? Everybody thought that he won earlier and then changed."

Zack Khan claimed Big Ramy's defeat at the 2022 Mr. Olympia resembled Phil Heath's defeat in 2018. Zach said:

"In the previous year, Phil (Heath) got a chance to pose and lose his title properly. Everybody got a chance to lose their title honorably. Ronnie Coleman did, Jay Cutler happened to be the same he got knocked out. They posed with everybody so you could see. You know what I mean, compare it. I don't understand how you can have a reigning champion not being compared to the guys in the top five."

Khan claimed that Big Ramy should have been allowed to pose in the middle and that he should have been compared to Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford. He also added that the previous Mr. Olympia champions lost their titles honorably. Zach Khan spoke on social media when he was questioned about his take on Ramy's physique.

Zach Khan said,

"I'm gonna tell you straight Giles, social media is a f**k up with these type of situations and it influences the judges a lot whether you like it or not. It influences judges, judging a lot."

When Khan was asked whether social media influenced judges, he said social media played a big part.

What next for Big Ramy after the 2022 Mr. Olympia?

Ramy finished in fifth place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, and while some fans said this may be the end of Ramy's dominant reign in the bodybuilding arena, the bodybuilder himself hasn't given up. A few weeks back, it was confirmed that Ramy would be competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Big Ramy will face the likes of Nick Walker (2022 Mr. Olympia third place finish), Shaun Clarida, Samson Dauda, William Bonac, Andrew Jacked and a few other bodybuilders.

The two-time Mr. Olympia title winner be looking forward to bringing his best physique to the stage at the 2023 Arnold Classic to silence his doubters that he is not yet done with the sport of bodybuilding.

