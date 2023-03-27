"He orchestrated something really messy" - Former Mr. Olympia Samir Bannout opens up about falling-out with IFBB

Samir Bannout is often credited with being a revolutionary bodybuilder who helped in increasing the global popularity of the sport. The Lebanese bodybuilder became the first athlete of Middle-Eastern origin to win the most prestigious bodybuilding show in the world, the Mr. Olympia, in 1983.

Since retirement, Samir Bannout has taken up the role of a commentator surrounding the sport. He often provides unique insight into bodybuilding, most importantly criticizing the increased and uncontrolled use of performance enhancing drugs in the profession. In a recent episode of The Muscle Maturity podcast, Bannout took the opportunity to address the infamous fallout with IFBB during his professional days.The year after winning the Olympia, Samir Bannout recorded one of the steepest fall-offs in the history of the sport as he went from champion to sixth place. Addressing the issue, he said:

"I believe, I was told, and then later we found out the evidence, the fact that Rick Mr. Wayne, even though I look up to him as a great champion and admire him, I don’t want to say hate or jealousy, he orchestrated something really messy."

Bannout recalled how Ricky had editorial power and used it against him. Despite Joe Weider keeping his word, an ad starring Bannout was abruptly recalled.

"He was one of the people that have the authority to call in the press, say remove this page we have a typo. Joe Weider would give me the ad, he really kept his word. The first month when my ad didn’t run and another did that I was endorsing, Joe asked me how I liked the ad. I said there was no ad. Joe looked and the ad wasn’t there. I didn’t know. I thought Joe was the one who said yes or no. Of course, he did but there are some people involved. The ad wasn’t there."

"I got mad at Joe" - Samir bannout on having his ads repeatedly removed by Ricky Wayne

After facing consecutive instances of his ads being removed from the Olympia book, a frustrated Bannout lost his patience with Joe Weider who had nothing to do with the whole situation.

"The next month, same thing happened. Someone called in saying there was a typo on page 80 and to remove it. I’m on page 81 so my ad disappeared. Then I go and complain to Joe. He asked me again. I’m like Joe there’s no ad. Joe was really upset. I didn’t know. I thought Joe didn’t keep his word. The third month they did it again. I took it like baseball, three strikes and you’re out. I got mad at Joe. I was upset. I said a couple of bad words but that was it."

Bannout added that Ricky Wayne took advantage of the situation and painted a narrative that Samir had hit Weider. Samir, unaware of Ricky's actions, took it as a personal attack from Weider.

"So, Mr. Ricky Wayne called Ben Weider, Robert Kennedy, everyone, and said Samir hit Joe Weider, put him on the wall ... I got upset at Joe. He was in a meeting. I barged in, opened the door, ruined the meeting, and said why did you do this. I said f this, f that, f the IFBB, everything in the book. I was angry. Joe ran behind me and brought me up to the office again."

The Lebanese bodybuilder, to this day, places the blame on Ricky Wayne for creating a misunderstanding between himself and the IFBB.

"Ricky is the one behind my bad issue with the IFBB. I am the victim. They started cheating me ever since."

