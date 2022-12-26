“Here’s my gift to you” - Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates Christmas with a workout in an open gym

Arnold Schwarzenegger is unarguably one of the most successful and popular bodybuilders in the world. The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner has cemented his name beyond just weightlifting. He is also one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

The Terminator star recently shared a video celebrating Christmas on his social media page. Arnold Schwarzenegger spent his festival working out in an open gym. He shared a short clip on his official Instagram page where the bodybuilder-turned-actor was seen stretching his body.

Motivating his fans, Schwarzenegger was heard saying:

"It doesn't really matter if it's Christmas Eve or not. That's what it is today but we are still working out. And I just want to say Merry Christmas, and happy holidays to everyone."

The former Mr. Universe also has a special gift for his fans. In the caption of the video shared on Instagram, he wrote:

"Here is my gift to you. Starting on Jan. 1, I'm going to send a daily email with challenges, recipes, and health and fitness info to pump up my fitness crusade. It's free. Sign up at the link in the bio. "

Schwarzenegger sent happy wishes for the festivity. He jotted:

"Merry Christmas! Use that holiday cheer to power up your pumps and really enjoy your time with your family."

Although Schwarzenegger has retired from bodybuilding, he still shares useful tips and motivates people to focus on their health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger donates toys on Chrismas

Schwarzenegger, also a former California governor, graced the stage for a decade before announcing his farewell from bodybuilding after his seventh Mr. Olympia title.

He has ventured into acting, business, and also being a voice artist. The fan-favorite celebrity promotes a positive mindset and encourages people to help those in need.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for his charity services. On Christmas Eve, he invited his 22.9 million Instagram followers to join him in raising money for a charity program to help children.

On the beautiful occasion of Christmas, Arnold organized a private training session for $150,000 and raised $5 million to help the needy.

He has spent time with the children, giving them Christmas gifts. Arnold posted an album of a few pictures on his Instagram account, with the caption saying:

"What a joy to donate gifts and hand them out at @hollenbeckboxing. I've been doing this for over 30 years, and it made it even better to hang out with an action hero with a huge heart, Danny Trejo."

He went on to write:

"The best part of this time of the year for me is giving back - what do you do to help your community during the holidays?"

It is important to note that Arnold Schwarzenegger has been doing this for the past 30 years.

Fans were happy to see him with the kids and said:

"31 years is a long time to be doing this, I absolutely respect Schwarzenegger for doing this. Thank you for helping those who wouldn't have had the money to buy gifts! True respect here."

2022 Mr.Olympia has recently wrapped up with a finale where the Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan won the trophy for the first time in his career.

