"Human statue" - Terrick El Guindy on Andrew Jacked's potential after the 2023 Arnold Classic

Terrick El Guindy is an Olympia judge who often voices his opinions on the Olympia TV show after major competitions. In the most-recent show, Terrick gave his opinion on Nigerian athlete Andrew Jacked, who finished third at the the 2023 Arnold Classic behind Nick Walker and Samson Dauda.

Terrick was full of praise for the Nigerian bodybuilder throughout the show. He even went as far as comparing Andrew Jacked's physique to a statue.

"Andrew Jacked. Yes. This guy is a human statue. A lot of people said, you need to be more conditioned, there’s a film of water, we need to be better. He came in and his conditioning was on point. Credit to Chris Aceto and Psycho Lewis, that was the best Andrew Jacked."

Despite his praise for Andrew, Terrick still had some advice for the Nigerian to improve before the 2023 Olympia in November. He wants to see Andrew work on his upper body's fullness, stating that he lost some fullness during the Classic's prejudging.

"My only thing with Andrew was possibly he lost a little bit of fullness, especially on the prejudging on the chest. And because he’s tall, he got a little streamlined, but his conditioning was on point and that’s a better formula than overly full at the Olympia. Now we need to bring the same conditioning and we need to have that fullness on top."

"Big Ramy is shocking the world" - Terrick El Guindy was impressed by Big Ramy's showing at the Classic

Big Ramy finished the 2023 Classic in fourth-place. El Guindy admitted that Ramy's improvements since his title loss in 2022 were obviously significant, especially the legs and back.

"Yes. He was vastly better. I want to give credit to Chad Nicholls, I did a live with him and Chris Cormier, and he said, ‘Terrick, he’s going to be better,’ and he was right. The legs were better. He opened up that back double biceps."

According to Terrick, the Egyptian bodybuilder's redemption arc has begun and the Classic signifies better days ahead for the former Mr. Olympia. Terrick added that Ramy's apparent injuries are healing and he is on his way back to becoming a top competitor.

"Hey, there’s still some room for improvement but I think Big Ramy is shocking the world. A lot of times, we talked about Mr. Olympias getting hurt, it was done, they never got better. Big Ramy is getting better. I’m excited to see with a little bit of polishing, if he can go back to the winning circle at the Mr. Olympia."

Ramy is most definitely going through a hard time, especially in the last few months. In December last year, Ramy lost his Mr. Olympia title to Hadi Choopan. However, this was not the most disappointing outcome at the event as he ended up in sixth place as the defending champion.

After Olympia, Ramy revealed that he was going through a few injuries that were holding him back, including a possible bout with atrophy. This pushed him to start stem cell therapy in an attempt to revive his physique.

After the Arnold Classic, it remains to be seen whether Ramy will choose to participate in the Olympia this year or take a break to refine his physique.

