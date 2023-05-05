"I wanted to do everything in my power" - Hunter Labrada reveals taking gut heath drink for digestion

Hunter Labrada is one of the bodybuilders who is always surrounded by expectations. He is the son of IFBB Pro League Hall of Famer Lee Labrada. So the expectations and pressure on Hunter have always been higher than regular pro bodybuilders.

Hunter Labrada finished in seventh place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition. He said that not being on the first call-out was one of the biggest shocks. Back in January, Hunter's coach Ben Chow claimed there were errors in Labrada's overall prep and peak.

In recent months, Labrada has said that he is not chasing size and will look forward to minimizing his waistline. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Labrada revealed that he is taking a gut health drink for digestion. He said:

"Gut health/digestion and what I am doing for it in the morning. So it's no secret after last year's competitive season that I wanted to do everything in my power to minimize my waistline and a lot of that comes down to how well your body is digesting its food.

"That process starts before you’re taking digestive enzymes with each and every meal. Before you’re paying attention to what food sources you’re eating and this that and the other. It starts with what you do when you get out of bed in the morning and what first hits your stomach. I wanted to go over what I do every single morning and have been doing for quite some time."

The pro bodybuilder said he was enjoying the gut health drink because of how it made him and his stomach feel. He stated that the gut health drink doesn't taste great:

"As I do this the longer and longer that I do it, the flatter and flatter I feel I'm waking up in the morning in terms of any kind of bloat or distention and I just feel better throughout the day. At the end of the day, it's not what you eat, it’s what you're able to digest and assimilate."

Hunter Labrada will have to win a competition to qualify for Mr. Olympia. Earlier this year, Lee Labrada announced that his son would be participating in two competitions before Mr. Olympia this year.

Hunter Labrada shares ingredients of his gut health drink

Speaking about his gut health drink on his YouTube channel, Hunter Labrada revealed its ingredients. The procedure to prepare his health drink, as revealed by Hunter himself on his YouTube channel, is listed below:

Start with 16 ounces of water.

Add two ounces of aloe vera gel.

Squeeze a whole lemon for lemon juice which contributes heavily to the taste.

Add one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar.

Add 10 grams of glutamine powder to heal intestinal damage and boost the immune system and recovery.

Add quality greens powder for nutrients.

He also added Psyllium Husk Powder and revived GI plus.

The pro bodybuilder added:

"That is the morning digestion drink. I'm going to shake this up and throw it in the fridge. I like to make it the night before sometimes if I'm not being lazy then I get to roll out of bed and be lazy in the morning. Throw this in the fridge. Anyways, that is the Tuesday Tip on my digestion/gut health drink."

Apart from the video regarding his gut health drink, Hunter Labrada keeps his fans engaged with regular content on his YouTube channel.

