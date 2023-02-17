"I called him the x-factor" - Jay Cutler discusses Shaun Clarida and Nick Walker ahead of Arnold Classic

Jay Cutler is one of the best bodybuilders in the history of the sport. From ending Ronnie Coleman's Mr Olympia streak to making a comeback in 2009, to winning back-to-back Mr Olympia titles.

After the 2022 Mr Olympia was done and dusted, the focus shifted to the 2023 Arnold Classic. But things got interesting only when several well-known bodybuilders announced their participation in the latter event, after the price money was increased to $300,000.

With the 2023 Arnold Classic just a few weeks away, Jay Cutler recently posted a video on his YouTube Channel 'Cutler Cast', discussing the 2023 Arnold Classic. He spoke about Shaun Clarida and Nick Walker in particular. Speaking about Clarida, Cutler said:

"I called him the x-factor and I think he took that as like 'Wow', because we don't know. I said to him, you're making it very difficult for us by coming into this contest, because you can kind of predict it."

Jay Cutler believes that since the Arnold Classic is a top competition, Shaun Clarida finishing in the top five would be a huge achievement.

"Does it put Clarida in a different category if he comes in and places in the top five? No one has ever stepped to that level in the Open. Jose (Raymond) competed but I'm saying Arnold Classic position besides. I mean, Hadi (Choopan) never even stepped on the stage. Not Arnold Ohio dude, it's the GOAT show right. I mean, you win that, I think USA Arnold Classic. It's the real deal. I mean, Andrew Jacked could be that one."

Earlier in the video, the three-time Arnold Classic winner claimed that the 212 bodybuilders have done well in the open class.

"Flex Lewis was the most winningest 212. I mean, he started at 202, I think, but like when you have a Clarida stepping up, and I know Kamal is in this story book too. You're now seeing the crossovers. Hadi. Hadi (Choopan) has become Mr Olympia after being in 212. William Bonac became second, he was in 212. Will there ever be established the greatest shorter bodybuilder. We can argue Lee Priest, we can argue Franco Columbo."

Ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic, Jay Cutler said that he has seen pictures of Akim Williams and that he looks pretty decent. The three-time Arnold Classic champion stated that Justin Rodriguez looks really good. Jay Cutler said the build-up to the 2023 Olympia in November could be tremendous.

Jay Cutler speaks about Nick Walker ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic

Jay Cutler backed 'The Mutant' (Nick Walker's nickname) to succeed at the 2023 Arnold Classic, but he believes that anything is possible.

"Listen, anything is possible. I said Ramy couldn't lose at this Olympia and he was fifth. You know, listen, if I had confidence and I wanted to lay out the bets, I just bet on the Super Bowl and lost quite a bit of money. No, I'm not going to say, but yes, anything is possible. I did hear from him yesterday. I said, just focus, and do what you do."

He further added:

"He's just dialing in the conditioning right now, which, looking at the pictures, he's very well conditioned. I think we kind of know. It's kind of like what we know to expect from him. We don't know with Andrew (Jacked), we don't know with Ramy, and we don't know with Samson (Dauda). Clarida, we just don't know how he'll look standing in the middle of these guys, but we know he's coming razor."

The three-time Arnold Classic winner said that Nick Walker was going to bring consistency to the stage.

"But we know what Nick (Walker) is going to bring, man! The consistency! Nick just needed to ride, that's it. Nick was on cruise control, there's not much more, like, oh, he's missing this or missing that, can he improve? Yeah! They keep saying his v-taper is getting better this and that but you don't know until you dial down. I saw pictures of him, listen, I know he's going to look dramatically different come the day of the show."

The lead-up to the 2023 Arnold Classic is heating up with all the competitors putting in the hard yards and former bodybuilders sharing their opinions. The event is set to be held from March 2 to 5 in Ohio.

Poll : 0 votes