“I can see you’re connected” - Mike O’Hearn on the impact of dance on Joseph Baena’s physique

American bodybuilders Mike O’Hearn and Joseph Baena recently collaborated on a shoulder exercise.

In a recent video posted by O'Hearn on his YouTube channel, he discussed the effects of dancing classes on Joseph Baena's body.

"I’m going to assume this is after one week of dancing. Planted, solid, positioned… All the way through doing the shoulder press. I’ve never seen you look solid from the ground to the head ever than this moment right now. I’ve never seen it. I can see you’re connected."

According to O’Hearn, Baena has always been a fitness fanatic. His dance uses muscles in a completely different way than other activities. As he performed the machine overhead press, O'Hearn paid special attention to Baena's physique and commented on how different it appeared to be.

Mike O’Hearn and Joseph Baena came together for a workout session

Bodybuilder, powerlifter, martial artist, fitness model, and actor Mike O’Hearn is also known as the 'Natty Greek God' or the 'Atlas of Bodybuilding'.

Mike O’Hearn recently participated in a shoulder-training session with 7-time Mr Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena.

Baena's father instilled in him a love of bodybuilding, and he undoubtedly possesses a genetic predisposition as well. He worked out at Gold's gym in Venice Beach, California, and first gained notoriety by imitating his father's well-known bodybuilding posture on social media.

At Gold's gym, Mike O’Hearn and Joseph Baena underwent a shoulder training session. The footage of the session was uploaded to O'Hearn's personal YouTube account.

The most recent season of 'Dancing with the stars' features Baena as a contestant. He recently disclosed that he shed about 10 pounds while filming the show in just six weeks.

Baena had been taking dance classes for the dance reality program for about a week at the time this film was being made. Hence, one of the most crucial components of his gym training has been avoiding injuries.

The sitting dumbbell overhead press was the first exercise that Joseph Baena and Mike O’Hearn performed. Next, the pair used a machine to complete an overhead press.

After finishing the machine's overhead press, O’Hearn adapted this exercise to target the lateral deltoid muscles. They quickly moved on to the next exercise after putting in a few strong sets for this one.

Before beginning the day's final workouts, O’Hearn and Baena completed a few sets of upright rows with a lying cable in an inverted grip. This was to give their deltoid muscles extra stress.

Joseph Baena was then led through laying cable lateral raises by Mike O'Hearn for the last workout of the session. The pair completed many sets of this exercise before finishing the workout with some strong lying cable front raises.

The overall workout included

Dumbbell Overhead Press While Sitting

Overhead Press Machine

Lateral Machine Raises

Front and laterally raised lying cables

Upright Rows with Lying Cable in Inverted Grip

The 53-year-old O’Hearn went on to say that dancing had improved Baena's general form in his exercises and helped him connect to the earth.

Mike O'Hearn is a fantastic resource for bodybuilding knowledge and training inspiration. Regardless of the dispute surrounding his 'natty or not' status, the man puts in a lot of effort and follows the rules exactly.

