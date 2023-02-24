“I didn’t feel like I deserved that” - Flex Wheeler on being the 2023 Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Flex Wheeler, a four-time Arnold Classic champion, was once considered to be the 'greatest bodybuilder' by the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. Unfortunately, competing in the era of greats like Dorian Yates and Ronnie Coleman, he never had a chance to take the top prize on Mr. Olympia's stage. However, he finished as runner-up three times in his career.

Wheeler recently gave an interview on DigitalMuscleTV to discuss his health issues and also spoke about receiving the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award later this month.

"So they [Arnold organizers] didn’t tell me, I was in England at the Arnold Classic there. They told me to stay in my seat. I was getting ready to go to the bathroom, then they told me, ‘Stay in your seat.’ So, then they play that video I had no idea – you know me, I’m a huge crybaby. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, good and bad. I just didn’t feel like I deserved that. I didn’t feel like I deserved that type of accolade."

Eight-time Olympia champion Ronnie Coleman, who frequently performed alongside Wheeler, won an Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

Flex Wheeler deserves recognition for his continued participation in the sport given his illustrious career. Fans will get the opportunity to gather together and celebrate the efforts he has made to promote bodybuilding in less than two weeks.

Flex Wheeler's life and career

American bodybuilder Flex Wheeler was born on August 23, 1965, in Fresno, California. In his initial childhood, he faced problems of poverty, child abuse, and suicidal tendencies.

Being dyslexic, he struggled with school too. However, he excelled in sports and eventually took up martial arts and then bodybuilding. He tagged himself as a 'martial artist first, bodybuilder second,' and his flexibility is the reason why he was given the name 'Flex.'

Like Ronnie 'The King' Coleman, Flex Wheeler too had a brief stint as a police officer. However, he gradually shifted his entire focus to becoming a professional bodybuilder.

Wheeler started competing in 1983, but it wasn't until 1989 that he won his first major tournament. He won the NPC Mr. California Championships. He has won the France Grand Prix, South Beach Pro Invitational, Night of Champions, and Hungary Grand Prix. He has also won the Ironman Pro five times.

Wheeler launched himself into the bodybuilding spotlight with his exceptional physical condition, symmetry, and round muscular belly. He won the Arnold Classic four times, all thanks to his keen sense of design and dedication to hard work (1993, 1997, 1998, 2000). Wheeler had three chances to beat Mr. Olympia, but he never lifted a Sandow higher than his shoulders (1993,1998,1999).

But Wheeler had to pay a price for his contributions to the sport of bodybuilding. He has undergone several surgeries throughout the years. In 2019, the 57-year-right old's leg had to be amputated. Wheeler underwent a kidney transplant in the wake of a car accident in 2003, which worsened the situation before Wheeler's kidney recently started to fail.

Flex Wheeler announced his retirement from the professional bodybuilding competition in 2000, however, he kept competing until 2003. In the Classic Physique class of 2017 Mr. Olympia, Flex made a comeback and placed 15th.

Poll : 0 votes