"I enjoy that low intensity high training" - Nick Walker opens up about the changes he made post Arnold Classic

Nick Walker is on his way to become one of the best bodybuilders in professional bodybuilding. He has already established a name for himself in community, but his main aim would be to become Mr. Olympia.

Nick Walker came close to clinching the Mr. Olympia title in recent times. He has been putting in the hard yards to finally achieve success. Walker finished in second place in the recently concluded 2023 Arnold Classic.

In a video recently posted on the YouTube, the bodybuilder was involved in an interaction with Justin Mihaly. Speaking of the changes he made post the 2023 Arnold Classic, Nick said,

"I was working with Matt. He's the very low volume high intensity guy that’s also what I'm used to but I kinda steered away from it a little bit. I have the size so I'm going to not go not once they go as intense but more volume without taking a lot more sense to failure to get more round fullness that I think I needed which I do think benefited me for the Olympia. But at the same time I enjoy that low intensity high training, high volume is fun."

The 2023 Arnold Classic runner-up continued,

"That's not all because we can all do that but if you're not targeting the muscle you want to target it becomes pointless and you're just kind of fatiguing yourself and youre not getting anything out of it."

Walker was considered a favorite at the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition, but eventually, he finished in third place behind the title winner Hadi Choopan and runner-up Derek Lunsford.

While failing to win both Mr. Olympia and the 2023 Arnold Classic, Nick must be feeling that the changes he has made will help him put on an incredible show at the upcoming 2023 Mr. Olympia competitions.

Nick Walker discusses his third-place finish at the 2022 Mr. Olympia

One of the biggest surprises of the 2022 Mr. Olympia was two-time champion Big Ramy finishing outside the top three. The same can be said for Walker as he had expected to finish higher at the Olympia but was able to secure only a third-place finish.

During his interaction with Justin Mihaly, the bodybuilder argued he should've surpassed Derek Lunsford for second place at the Olympia. Nick Walker said,

"I knew it was going to be between me, Hadi, Derek just the way things were moving around. That's what I figured out through prejudging. I didn't think I was going to win just because I was never directly ever in the middle but I did believe I was going to be at least second."

He continued,

"Obviously, no disrespect to Derek but I just think I get it and I said this before he has one of, if not the best shape on the stage. There's so much more to it and I felt like beside that aspect I feel like I beat him in every other criteria. That's they want. I do think I should've gotten second but again I wasn't disappointed by any means. It's a two-place jump."

It won't be an easy path toward glory for Nick Walker at the 2023 Mr. Olympia in November, as he will be facing competition from reigning Olympia champion Hadi Choopan, 2023 Arnold Classic Champion Samson Dauda, Derek Lunsford, and Andrew Jacked.

We'll have to wait until November to witness whether a new Olympia champion will be crowned or Hadi Choopan will retain the title.

