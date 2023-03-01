“I was going to have doctors test me for Alzheimer’s” - Flex Wheeler recalls suffering from side effects caused by antidepressants

Flex Wheeler is a legendary figure within the sport of bodybuilding. Wheeler took the sport by storm as he won two professional shows, including the Arnold Classic, and finished second at the 1993 Mr. Olympia in his first year as a professional. Wheeler went on to carve out a successful career with a total of four Arnold Classic titles, the second-most in history just behind Dexter Jackson.

Wheeler was suffering from depression and 'phantom pain' for which he was prescribed Amitriptyline. In a recent Instagram post, he opened up about the side-effects of the drug, including forgetfulness, which he mistook for Alzheimer's:

"Obviously, you guys are aware, I deal with phantom pain neuropathies a state between nine and 10. My doctors have been diligently trying to find a medication that works for me. About three months ago, they found this drug and started me on it — it’s called Amitriptyline, something like that. Maybe the last two months, I’ve been experiencing extreme tremors. I’ve been shaking so much, and forgetting my thoughts, I was going to have doctors test me for Alzheimer’s. That’s how bad it was."

Phantom limb pain is a neuropathic condition where an amputee feels pain in a limb that no longer exists. In 2019, Wheeler underwent emergency surgery that resulted in a partial leg amputation.

Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant that works by increasing the amount of serotonin in the brain. The drug is also believed to change the ways in which nerves receive pain signals, thus alleviating pain. However, the drug comes with a hoard of potential side effects including weakness, pain, and confusion.

Wheeler continued:

"I went home and researched this drug that they put me on, that I could think might have been causing these problems. I’ll list all the side effects at the bottom of the video. One of the things is extreme tremors. This is my hands; I’m not shaking on purpose. This is how bad they shake. I try to hide it when I’m in front of people and also losing my thoughts. Every single side effect that this drug has to offer, I have it."

Felx Wheeler talks about kidney failure that led to his leg amputation

Flex's right leg had to be partially amputated in 2019 after the bodybuilding legend had to be rushed to emergency surgery. The news seemingly came out of nowhere, but in an interview with Dennis James on The Menace podcast in 2021, Wheeler opened up about the circumstances that led to the amputation.

In 2000, Flex discovered that all the steroid-use throughout his career had given rise to blood clots in his legs and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a devastating kidney disease that can result in kidney failure.

After years of medication and treatment, the time arrived in 2019:

"At that time, the doctor just stared at me, and I started crying because I knew. She said ‘Flex we’re there.’ So I said ‘Just take it' ... I asked how bad it was, and she said ‘On the one side, one artery is 100% blocked, the other artery is 90% blocked.’ And I go ‘Jesus, take it. If it’s that bad, and one of them breaks loose, that means it can kill me, right ... So it was from July to November, I think it was November 3rd when they did the surgery."

Wheeler has since then been recording his post-amputation fitness journey through various social platforms. He is a true inspiration to many out there.

