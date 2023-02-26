“I hope it’s a comeback” – Fans in awe as 7x Mr. Olympia Phil Heath shares ‘killer’ workout video

Phil 'The Gift' Heath is no short of a legendary figure in bodybuilding. Throughout the 2010s, the American bodybuilder racked up a total of seven Sandow trophies, second only to the eight won by Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney.

Heath last competed professionally at the Olympia in 2020, where he finished in third place. Unfortunately, since then, the American bodybuilder has not been seen on stage due to a string of injuries and not being able to commit to regular training.

However, Phil has hinted towards making a professional return this year on multiple occasions in the last few months.

In a recent Instagram post, Phil shared a clip of him working out, and this has got fans buzzing at the prospect of his return:

"I hope it’s a comeback phil!"

In the video, the 7-time Mr. Olympia can be seen working on his biceps and shoulders. The striation and vascularity in his muscles seem to be back, and he truly does look like he might be ready for competition later this year.

In the caption, 'The Gift' referred to how he has been on a journey to make himself better in search of the best version of himself.

It read:

"I will always have a reason to fight ... One of the things which I had to fight throughout my life was my own reflection in the mirror. I wasn't staring into the mirrors in admiration of my hard work, but the work which is left to be done. Not just in my muscles but more importantly in my mind and spirit ... The continuous tactical minefield of the mind will always be a journey as it truly leads me to many new horizons where my goals exist."

It continued:

"My reason to fight will be my future version of self that achieves everything I've put my heart and soul into ... I encourage you all to search deep within what drives you and what you're willing to scratch, claw and fight for. You're already in the game, so why not play your heart out! Ya just might surprise yourself along the way ... Love to All!!!"

Breon Ansley, one of the legends of the Classic Physique Olympia, having won the competition twice, liked the message from 'The Gift'. He displayed this approval in the comments section.

Heath's fans gathered in the comments section, urging him to compete in this year's Mr. Olympia, set to take place in November.

Phil Heath criticizes the use of PEDs in professional bodybuilding

While his fans are hoping for a comeback, Heath has been building a career outside the sport as a commentator surrounding various issues in the sport.

In one such feat, Phil told Jay Cutler that bodybuilders today lack good skin texture due to PED use:

"The guys today don’t have that probably because of shot injections, probably because of their training."

There is an air of uncertainty around Phil's return this year, but regardless of what he chooses to do, there is no doubt that his name will go down as one of the greats in the game.

