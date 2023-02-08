“I just laughed about it” - Derek Lunsford dismisses fear of facing Nick Walker at 2023 Arnold Classic

Derek Lunsford, runner-up in the 2022 Mr Olympia, has been in the headlines in recent times. He chose to focus on developing his physique for the forthcoming Olympia competition rather than competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Lunsford spoke with Ron Harris on a YouTube channel called Muscular Development Magazine. He talked about Nick Walker’s season-long ambitions and whether or not the 212 division should continue to exist.

Prior to the 2023 Arnold Classic, a YouTube channel claimed that Lunsford was scared of Walker. Lunsford responded as follows:

"Yeah, I thought it was pretty funny [when media mentioned he was scared of Nick Walker]. I had a bunch of people messaging me, ‘Oh did you hear what Olympia TV said, oh, did you hear what Nick Trigili said'. I just laughed at it all. Look man — I get it. They want to be polarizing with what they’re saying and create some controversy, some drama. That’s exciting, entertaining, but like I said, me, I’m staying in my lane. Yeah… I just laughed about it."

Derek Lunsford wants the development of 212 category

In the most recent interview, Lunsford discussed a variety of subjects, including Nick Walker’s ambitions for the 2023 Olympia. He also gave the reasons for him thinking that the 212 category should continue to exist in the IFBB Pro League.

Recently, Walker talked about how Derek Lunsford may compete in the Open class. He's interested to see how much quality muscle Lunsford can put on over the off-season in preparation for the next Olympia.

The 2023 Arnold Classic was entered by 'The Mutant' shortly after the prize money for the Open champion was increased to $300,000. It seems unlikely that he will face Lunsford again until November, which is disappointing to those who would love to witness it.

Fans had anticipated that Derek Lunsford would enter the Arnold Classic in March, but the former 212 champion ultimately opted against it. He is eager to observe how his 212 bodybuilding teammates do in comparison to other Open class athletes like Shaun Clarida and Kamal El-Gargni.

Unlike Iain Valliere and Lee Priest, Lunsford thinks the IFBB Pro League should keep the 212 category.

Lunsford wants to see the 212 category prosper in the future given his accomplishments as an athlete in the division. He intends to use the extra time to hone his chest, shoulders, arms, and quads rather than compete at the 2023 Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

"I think it’s [the 212 division] is just fine, to be honest with you. I can see why people would say, ‘These 212 guys are doing the Open, why don’t you just take that money and put it into the Open', but look — if there wasn’t a 212, would you even know Derek Lunsford or Flex Lewis or any of these other guys that competed in the 212."

Derek Lunsford had a rollercoaster ride in 2022

Last season, Derek Lunsford had a mixed experience at the IFBB Pro League. It all began with a cameo appearance in the off-season at the Pittsburgh Pro in 2022.

He appeared to be of average height when sharing the stage alongside Walker, Brandon Curry, and Hunter Labrada. But a few weeks later, his trainer Hany Rambod started to question his capacity to safely make weight for the 212 division.

In September, Lunsford agreed to a special offer from retiring seven-time 212 Olympia champion Flex Lewis to participate in the Open class at the 2022 Olympia.

Within minutes of entering the stage in Las Vegas, Derek Lunsford was dubbed a championship candidate by both fans and seasoned performers. And although he was unable to prevent his colleague Hadi Choopan from taking home the gold, Lunsford came incredibly close in his first Open class race.

