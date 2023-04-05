"I learned from Jay Cutler" - Dexter Jackson on staying in shape post-retirement and trying to live 'another 50' years

The 2000s saw some of the most competitive bodybuilders take the stage against each other. One such athlete is Dexter jackson, who won the 2008 Olympia.

Despite only winning one Sandow trophy, Jackson has gained the status of legend in the game. This is mainly due to his position as the athlete with the most professional men's bodybuilding titles. In his heyday, Jackson competed against some prolific bodybuilders such as Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Dexter revealed that he learned a thing or two from his former rival Jay Cutler. According to Dexter, Cutler helped him realize the woes of staying fit post-retirement:

"One thing that I learned from Jay Cutler: Jay told me, he said, ‘One thing you’re going to have how to say it – the hardest thing in life is staying in shape post-retirement.’ "

Jackson revealed that he lived a sedentary lifestyle post-retirement until he looked in the mirror one day:

"I remember, when I first retired and I took about a few months off, you know… sitting on the couch all the time, I pulled them clothes off one day, boy, I looked in that mirror, and I was like, ‘Oh hell no!’ So, that’s what motivated me to get back in the gym and get to work."

As of now, Dexter Jackson, at the age of 53, still looks like a professional bodybuilder. It is rumored that he may be heading to compete in the Masters Olympia later this year.

"I’m going to teach you" - Dexter Jackson on living a long life

'The Blade' revealed that he weighed around 210lbs post-retirement but was not in great condition. He reiterated the importance of a good and balanced diet in maintaining shape. He said:

"Because I still weighed about what I weigh now, about 205, 210 but I wasn’t in shape. So I was only eating like twice a day. Now, I took my meals up to four meals a day. It’s amazing how the body responds when you give the body more fuel and more food and all that stuff and just the difference in how you look, you know what I’m saying."

Seeing his amazing physique at his age, Jackson added that many people asked him if he was on steroids or performance enhancers. He revealed that he is avoiding all the drugs in pursuit of living a longer life:

"A lot of people saying, ‘Oh boy, you back on shit again.’ Man, no, them days are over. I’m trying to live another 50."

Through his social media platforms and his YouTube channel, Jackson is known for imparting knowledge surrounding bodybuilding and fitness. In classic fashion, Dexter added that he is looking forward to teaching people how to live a longer life:

"I’m going to teach you guys how to live a long life. I taught you already how to have a long bodybuilding career, now I’m going to teach you how to live another 50 on top of that. "

According to Dexter, something is breqing in the background - some tips for his audience to live healthier lives. He added:

"I got something coming for you guys that I’ve been working on myself with – um — I’m not going to reveal anything yet."

Poll : 0 votes