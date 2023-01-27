IFBB Women’s Physique Bodybuilder Amy Richardson passes away at 49

Bodybuilder Amy Richardson, 49, was a Women's Physique competitor. Amy admitted that she fell ill on December 25 after traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 2022 Olympics. The event ran from December 15 to 18.

CJ's Elite Competition Suits, Richardson's sponsor, posted a tribute to her on Wednesday. It is unknown what led to Amy's passing away.

Amy Richardson passes at the age of 49

Amy Richardson went to the 2022 Olympia Weekend, but when she was in Las Vegas, she became ill and contracted pneumonia. She revealed that during her stay in the hospital, she developed a rash all over her body.

Amy published another update two days after the one above, stating that she was now dealing with a severe rash all over her body.

Four days before her passing, Richardson thanked her friends and family for their good wishes in an Instagram post. If this was the designated cause of her demise, it has not been proven.

Amy Richardson had significant success in powerlifting and bodybuilding sports. She actively participated in the Women's Physique division of the IFBB.

Richardson participated in five competitions in 2022 in the Women's Physique and Masters divisions. The season's high point was a second-place result in the Masters Over 40 class at the Master's World Pro. Her ninth-place showing in the Lenda Murray Savannah Pro was her highest result in the Women's Physique division.

Amy Richardson was a standout Masters competitor who was frequently placed in the top five. On her Instagram profile, she demonstrated her enthusiasm for weightlifting and general fitness.

Amy Richardson's competitive history

2021 IFBB Pittsburgh Masters Championships - Masters Over 45 - 4th Place

2021 IFBB Tampa Pro - Women’s Physique Open - 16th Place

2021 IFBB Tampa Pro - Masters Over 40) - 5th Place

2022 IFBB Omaha Pro - Women’s Physique Open - 12th Place

2022 IFBB Master’s World Pro -Masters Over 40 - 2nd place

2022 IFBB Maxfit Pro - Masters Over 45 - 4th Place

2022 IFBB Lenda Murry Savannah Pro - Women’s Physique Open - 9th Place

2022 IFBB Lenda Murry Savannah Pro - Masters Over 40 - 4th Place

2022 Daytona Pro - Women’s Physique Master’s Over 35 - 5th Place

2022 Daytona Pro - Women’s Physique Master’s Over 45 - 5th Place

Other bobybuilders who succumbed to death due to unknown reasons

An alarmingly high number of bodybuilders have passed away in recent years. Shawn Rhoden passed away in 2021 at the age of 46, and days before competing at Olympia, 212 rival George Peterson was discovered dead in his hotel room.

After the April death of Cedric McMillian in 2022, the pattern persisted. Later on, ex-bodybuilder and IFBB/NPC judge Jerry Ward was discovered deceased at the age of 49. Deep vein thrombosis, according to Jerry's wife, was the reason for his demise. Samir Bannout and other sports veterans are advising players to put their health first because there have been so many casualties.

Jerry Ward, a well-known IFBB/NPC judge and bodybuilder, tragically passed unexpectedly in his hotel room at the age of 46. According to Ward's wife and the coroner, deep vein thrombosis caused his death.

The 46-year-old Murat Gonul also lost his life due to unknown reasons earlier in January 2023. The physical coach for Team Green, Jason Green, revealed that Gonul was having problems returning to Canada while on vacation in Costa Rica. He passed away before returning from the trip.

Poll : 0 votes