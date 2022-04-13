What happened to Cedric McMillan? Tributes pour in as famed bodybuilder dies aged 44

Cedric McMillan recently passed away on April 12 at the age of 44. The news was confirmed by his family members and comes shortly after the bodybuilder spoke about his heart issues and near-death experience in 2021.
McMillan delayed his return to competitive bodybuilding because of his health problems but was optimistic about being able to return to the stage at some point in 2022.
Cedric McMillan’s cause of death and career explored
Although the details related to McMillan’s cause of death are yet to be confirmed, multiple outlets state that he died of a heart attack. Sources said that he experienced a heart attack while on the treadmill.
Cedric announced his resignation from the Arnold Classic via Instagram on February 28, 2022. He went to the doctor a few times and they told him that he should not compete.
McMillan tried a liquid diet by eating smoothies and soups prescribed by the doctor. Four weeks before the presentation, he ingested mass gainer smoothies to reach his calorie requirements. Two weeks before Arnold Classic considered withdrawing, he decided to approach ASF management.
Career
Born on August 17, 1977, Cedric was one of the leading bodybuilders of the 21st century and has a classic physique that recalls the golden age of bodybuilding over the larger physiques of today’s era. He was interested in muscular physiques as a child and considered Arnold Schwarzenegger his inspiration.
He was a top open-division bodybuilder with 8 Pro wins and placed in the top 5 in major competitions on different occasions. He received his Pro card in 2009 and was in conversation with the best open bodybuilders in the world. His most memorable victory was at the 2017 Arnold Classic Ohio, where he met Schwarzenegger, who praised him.
McMillan was famous for his esthetic physique. At around 6’1’, he stood taller than other competitors and chose to present a more esthetic look, which he often represented through highly choreographed poses to classical music.
Cedric achieved a lot of success at the Arnold Classic. Despite setting the bar for a new and appealing look at the sport, he is thought to have underperformed at the Mr. Olympia finals.
A resident of Columbia, South Carolina, he was a Sergeant first class and an instructor in Fort Jackson, SC. He called himself a family man and was a talented drawer and amateur artist. He was interested in music and culture and often showcased his artistic talents in highly elaborate and highly choreographed posing routines.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Cedric McMillan was known to everyone as a famous bodybuilder. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his demise:
Fans have expressed wishes and sympathy for Cedric McMillan's family as well. The star bodybuilder is survived by his wife Patricia Worsfold and their four children.