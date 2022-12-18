Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan dethrones Big Ramy to win 2022 Mr. Olympia Men's Open Title

Big Ramy had promised another winter, but Hadi Choopan had other plans at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Not only did Choopan stand toe-to-toe with Ramy in terms of size, he also brought his usual bone-dry conditioning and powerful posing to dethrone the two-time Mr. Olympia Men's Open champion.

The 2022 Mr. Olympia took place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center from December 15 to 18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hadi Choopan Wins 2022 Mr. Olympia

Hadi Choopan, famously known as the 'Persian Wolf', has been in the hunt for an Olympia win since 2019. After third-place finishes in 2019 and 2021 and a fourth-place finish in 2020, Choopan made the breakthrough.

Big Ramy did not get his conditioning right, and according to popular opinion, looked weak in his back and triceps. Choopan, meanwhile, displayed a masterclass in size, aesthetics, and conditioning.

Overall, 30 bodybuilders went head-to-head at this year's Men's Open. Derek Lunsford, who moved up from the 212 Division this year, put in a spectacular performance to secure second place ahead of Nick Walker. The 28-year Walter was one of the most improved athletes and also the most popular as he was titled the People's Champ.

Meanwhile, 2019 Mr. Olympia champion Brandon Curry finished fourth, while defending champion Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay ended up a disappointing fifth. 'The Nigerian Lion' Samson Dauda impressed the audience and judges alike with a sixth-place finish in his first Olympia appearance.

Last year's fourth-place finisher Hunter Labrada, son of popular bodybuilder Lee Labrada, dropped down to seventh place, while 2022 Arnold Classic winner and fan favorite Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, aka 'Andrew Jacked', finished in eighth place.

Hadi Choopan was a member of the Iranian national bodybuilding team from 2011 to 2016. Later, he won the gold medal at the 2017 Amateur Olympia. He won the IFBB Portugal Pro, Asian Grand Prix, and IFBB Vancouver Pro in 2018.

Since his first appearance at the Olympia in 2018, Choopan has been a strong frontrunner for the title. He commemorated his victory this year with an Instagram post declaring:

Thanks God, Congratulations to Iran

2022 Mr. Olympia Men's Open Results and Prize Money

First Place — Hadi Choopan (Winner) $400,000

Second Place — Derek Lunsford $150,000

Third Place — Nick Walker $100,000

Fourth Place — Brandon Curry $40,000

Fifth Place — Big Ramy $35,000

Sixth Place — Samson Dauda

Seventh Place — Hunter Labrada

Eighth Place — Andrew Jacked

Ninth Place — William Bonac

Tenth Place — Rafael Brandao

2022 Mr. Olympia Men's Open Scorecards

Mr. Olympia 2022 Men's Open Division Scorecards

