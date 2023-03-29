"It’s because of Chris Bumstead" - Kevin Levrone says CBum's physique has redirected the Men's Open towards better aesthetics

Since taking up bodybuilding professionally, Canadian bodybuilder Chris Bumstead has quickly become the most popular figure surrounding the sport today. This can mainly be attributed to his success in the sport and his fame throughout multiple social media and streaming platforms.

In a recent episode of Muscular Development's Levrone Report, IFBB Hall of Famer Kevin Leverone, who finished in the top-three of Mr. Olympia's spot seven times, gave his take on how Bumstead's rise has made waves in the Open division.

"Well, I think it’s because of Chris Bumstead and how great he looks. And we’re able to compare him to you know as far as the photos not as far as being there on stage but we were able to compare them at the Olympia, you know, those Classic Physique guys too. The way that Mr. Olympia in the Open is going – I think the judges like I said, the judges rewarded the best athletes to place where they placed for the Arnold Classic."

The Aesthetic vs Freak debate has continued since the culmination of the Arnold Classic. Those who preferred the aesthetic look supported Samson Dauda's victory, but those on the other side of the aisle believe Walker should have won the show.

Levrone added that Joe Weider, founder of IFBB, always preferred the aesthetic look and constantly prompted competitors to imagine themselves as 'Greek Gods'.

"As far as the show taking a turn, I think or where our sport is going – I think they picked the right winner for that show and I would like, like everyone else, I would like to see the sport give back to what Joe Weider created it to be and that’s – Joe would always tell us, ‘Imagine like you’re a Greek God.’"

"It’s a huge plus" - Levrone believes the shift to aesthetics in the sport is good for the sport

According to Levrone, the judges at the Arnold Classic hit the nail on the head. He believes that the focus on aesthetics, inspired by Bumstead and his popularity, is a move in the right direction for the sport.

"Looking at the physiques and the winner of the Arnold Classic and everything, I’m glad that he did win because that’s a huge – it’s a huge plus, for you know, the sport."

Levrone wants the shift to be permanent. He wishes to see more aesthetic bodybuilders win more shows.

"I hope and I pray to God that it does take a turn and get back to where it was when it was created ... when Joe and Ben created it."

Levrone praised the ideal body-type during the golden era of the sport, adding that physiques back then were some of the most-beautiful in the entirety of bodybuilding.

"How beautiful the physiques were back then… bodybuilding is supposed to be something beautiful – the physiques are just phenomenal – you know, they looked like a statue. I hope and I pray to God that the judges will eventually reward the guys that bring that package."

The debate between mass-monsters and aesthetic physiques has been going on in the sport ever since the '90s. The '80s saw a preference for 'beautiful' physiques until the rise of bodybuilders such as Dorian Yates and Ronnie Coleman.

While aesthetics may be more pleasing to the eye, it is undeniable that Ronnie Coleman brought a different kind of beauty to the sport.

It remains to be seen if the recent shift towards aesthetics will last for long.

