"Only six months away from comeback" - Jeremy Buendia announces comeback for 2023 Olympia

Jeremy Buendia, the American Bodybuilder with four titles in the men's physique division of the Mr. Olympia has announced his comeback. He stepped away from competitive bodybuilding a few years ago, but it looks like he is set to return once again.

Buendia's dominant run in the men's physique division began during the 2014 Mr. Olympia when he won his first Men's Physique title at the event. He went on to win three more titles in consecutive years. His last appearance came during the 2018 Mr. Olympia.

In a recent post on Instagram, Buendia announced his plans to make a comeback for the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

"I’m all in 🎲 we are only 6 months away from the comeback! Olympia Battle June 8th be sure to tune in to OlympiaTV"

We have to wait and see Jeremy Buendia's further progress leading towards Mr. Olympia in November.

The former Mr. Olympia Men's Physique title winner's career has been filled with some ups and downs. The pro bodybuilder grew up playing football during his high school days, but he found his love for bodybuilding when he suffered injuries to his neck and back.

He started competing in bodybuilding competitions at the age of 17. Buendia then earned his IFBB Pro card in the year 2013. In the same year, the Men's Physique division was included in Mr. Olympia.

At the 2013 Mr. Olympia, Jeremy Buendia finished in second place in the Men's Physique division. The title was won by Mark Anthony Wingson. But everyone knows what happened in 2014, when Buendia produced one of the best-ever comebacks by winning the Men's Physique title at the 2014 Mr. Olympia.

So we can even expect a similar kind of comeback from the four-time Mr. Olympia winner later this year.

Fans and Followers react to the news of Jeremy Buendia announcing a comeback

The whole bodybuilding community has been left excited by the news of Jeremy Buendia's comeback. Several of them reacted to the announcement made by the pro bodybuilder in his Instagram post.

Joey Swoll wrote:

"Let’s go!!! Happy for you brother!"

Pro bodybuilder Felipe Franco wrote:

"🏆"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"It’s time bro 💪🏾🔥👊🏾"

"Sorry for banks, he's dream its over, the nightmare Buendía is coming. 💪🏽"

"Team Buendia all the way"

"@jeremy_buendia Hell yeah man!🤘🏽🔥 can’t wait to see you up there again! It’s crazy to see the type of comments on e banks post towards you🤦🏼‍♂️ shit is wild how people talk down on others, especially a former Olympian who’s been through battles and has came back. I got respect for all competitors. Going to be a solid show brother!"

"@jeremy_buendia The return of the king air plane mode ✈️ good luck champion 2014-2015-2016-2017-…lodging…2023 🏆🥇"

"this is gonna be fun....only if you can repeat ur prime physique or even better❤️"

"Ohhhh this will be juicy let’s goooo 🔥🔥"

"That boy does not know what’s coming!! Show these doubters why your the best in the world brotha 💪🏻"

"The King is backkkkkk🔥🔥🔥 get ready guys"

"The lion is coming to rule the jungle again 🔥🔥"

"The Best Men’s Physique ever is Back"

The post announcing his comeback has so far received more than 45k likes and above 1000 comments. This news has surely left the fans of Jeremy Buendia extremely excited.

Some of the fans commented about the potential face-off between the 2022 Mr. Olympia Men's Physique division champion Erin Banks and Jeremy Buendia at the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

A rivalry has been developing between Buendia and Banks after the duo were involved in an exchange of words last year ahead of the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition. So many of the former champion's fans are looking forward to seeing him compete against the defending champion for the men's physique title.

