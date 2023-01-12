“Have to come with a flawless package” – Jeremy Buendia on how he can beat Erin Banks at 2023 Olympia

The four-time Men's Physique Olympia champion, Jeremy Buendia, is ready to return to bodybuilding and beat rival Erin Banks. Buendia won the Men's Physique title at Mr. Olympia back-to-back from 2014 to 2017.

Buendia discussed defeating Erin Banks in an interview with Flex Lewis on his YouTube channel. He thinks it will require the correct combination of size and conditioning:

"I’m going to have to come with a flawless package to beat the top guys next year. I’m going to have to come in with the right amount of size, perfect conditioning. I gotta adjust my posing to hide some of the flaws that I have. It’s going to be a lot more difficult to get the title back than it was for me to originally get it. There’s a lot of pressure and expectations for me to be on that stage."

Jeremy Buendia talks about beating Erin Banks

Jeremy Buendia presently has the most Olympia victories of any competitor in that category. Buendia established the bar for the category throughout his successful reign. However, he was unable to maintain his position despite contending for a fifth crown in 2018.

Brandon Hendrickson claimed the title instead of Buendia, and he repeated his triumph on the Olympia stage in 2020 and 2021. Buendia declared that he would return to the sport in 2023 before the 2022 Olympia tournament took place in December last year.

Jeremy Buendia informed supporters that he was bulking up to 220 pounds before reshaping his body with the intention of presenting his 'largest and finest' performance yet.

In an open talk about his comeback in 2023 and how he intends to defeat the current champion, Erin Banks, Buendia joined Flex Lewis.

Buendia described the development of the Men's Physique division and outlined his strategy for unseating current champion Erin Banks in the 2023 Olympia.

Banks' height would present challenges for him on the Olympia stage, Buendia acknowledged that as he discussed the current Men's Physique scene:

"There’s a lot of really good young athletes, a lot of rookies, that could shake up the Men’s Physique Olympia. There’s so many – there’s like 70 plus guys. I don’t know all their names, but there are a lot of rookies coming in who can crack the top 10."

Buendia claims that Men's Physique competitors are continuing to develop and would have difficulty adhering to weight/height restrictions like the one in the Classic Physique class. Jeremy stated that in order to participate in Classic Physique, he would need to weigh about 181 pounds.

Jeremy Buendia and Erin Banks rivalry

Jeremy Buendia and Erin Banks had a heated argument back in September. At the time, Banks hadn't yet taken home a medal from the Olympia.

After Banks called Buendia "irrelevant," the latter retorted that Banks lacked respect, especially for those who had accomplished more in the Men's Physique competition than he had.

Jeremy Buendia's alleged reappearance has been rumored, but according to Banks, the conflict has continued without him. Banks continued by saying that in March, he will defend his Arnold Classic championship.

Poll : 0 votes