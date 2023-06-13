Legendary Bodybuilder Jay Cutler shares crushing arm-building workout

Jay Cutler is considered a legend of bodybuilding because he competed during one of the toughest eras in the sport. In a recent YouTube video, the former pro bodybuilder revealed his arm-building workout which consisted of eight exercises.

Cutler competed against Ronnie Coleman and several top-notch bodybuilders during his time as a pro bodybuilder. He won four Mr. Olympia titles in his career and also Jay was the one to stop Ronnie's reign as the undisputed Mr. Olympia champion.

In the video posted on the JayCutlerTV YouTube channel, the four-time Mr. Olympia champion shared his massive arm-building workout. The workout consisted of eight exercises. The details of the arm-building exercise performed by Jay Cutler are attached below:

Triceps Press Down - Two or Three warm-up sets and Three or Four working sets. Triceps Extension Machine - Three sets and as many reps as possible. Overhead Dumbbell Extension - Three working sets of 12 reps. Rope Press Down - Three sets. Machine Biceps Curl - Three working sets, 12 reps. Standing Dumbbell Curls - (alternating) three sets. Preacher Machine Curl - Three sets. Cambered Bar Curl - Four sets.

Towards the conclusion of his massive arm workout session, Jay Cutler claimed that he aims to weigh 250 pounds in eight weeks:

"That was my arm workout. I'm not trying to overdo it a lot, I'm really just trying to get the benefit of each workout, not trying to change the game. Anything I do now and moving the tissue around, moving the food through, I'm going to grow."

"And that is the goal. I would love to hit 250 by the time we get to eight weeks. And we'll see where we're going to end up. I'm about four meals deep today. I'm eating about six meals a day right now."

The former pro bodybuilder said that he evaluates his workout habits after eight weeks and maybe he'll add some cardio to it. Jay Cutler assured that he was aiming for his best shape in 10 years.

"But I'll tell you the cardio is going to be a lot different from the past because I'm going to stick to less intense cardio. I'm going to do more bike work, I don't know if I'll get on a step mill because I'm not necessarily trying to get striated glutes with this kind of come down with my body weight. But I'm kind of touch and see. Remember, I'm going for the best shape I've been in 10 years."

Jay Cutler's goal isn't to have a shredded physique

Further into his arm workout YouTube video, Jay Cutler said his goal isn't to have a shredded physique instead he targets being full, hard, and round:

"Now that means I'm going to be full, hard, and round. I'm not trying to get super shredded. Okay, on my birthday I'm actually going to be dried out, diuretics and everything else, I'm just going to be in a walk-around best shape. So, that means if I take my shirt off at a show which possibly could happen by the way, I'm going to look a lot better than I did on the original video."

He continued:

"What I'm trying to do is get the workouts in later so I can get the fullness and really, like I did in 2010 and 2011 when Hany kind of trained me and kind of put me on this whole different mindset that you should train after if you want to come in bigger, you need to train later and have at least four meals."

"It's just your body performs better guys. If you're trying to get bigger, you'll stay home and focus on eating those meals and your output will be a little less so when you go to the gym you're utilizing all those calories."

While several fans had expectations that Jay Cutler might compete in the 2023 Masters Olympia, he isn't. The Masters Olympia is set to be held from August 25 to 27 in Romania.

