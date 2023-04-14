"Let my body recover" - William Bonac believes taking a break will help increase his chances of winning an Olympia title

Dutch-Ghanaian William Bonac is one of the veterans of bodybuilding. He has been going through a tough stint in the sport. Despite being a two-time winner of the Arnold Classic, Bonac finished the 2023 edition of the competition in a disappointing seventh place.

Having fallen from the top spot in the last few years, Bonac recently announced that he is done competing this season. Although Bonac has had a tough year, he still believes that his work in the sport is not done. He firmly believes that he still has the chance to win the Olympia as long as he recovers properly. On a recent episode of YouTube show Desktop Bodybuilding, Bonac said:

"I do for sure [believe] I can win the Arnold Classic; the possibility is still there. To win the Olympia… I don’t know man, where the judges are going with the kind of physiques that they want for that. But I think if I give it my all, like the next two years, then I might have the possibility to win the Olympia. Right now, it’s just taking time off, you know, let my body recover."

After the 2023 Arnold Classic, Bonac revealed that he will not be competing in any shows this year. According to him, he needs a break to allow his body to recover properly from the stress of the sport. He also revealed that he will be back to compete in the Arnold Classic next year.

According to William, the break will allow his muscles to regain their sensitivity to supplementation and diet.

"When you compete and compete and compete, your body adjusts to the system to your supplementation and diet, so it won’t react as it normally would be. Your receptors – everything would be sensitive. So I need to get rid of that. Once I have that and that’s what I’m doing now, so I’ll need a whole year off."

The Ghanaian added that the break will render him capable of making a potent comeback.

"Once I have that, then I can come back again and everything will feel fresh, my body will feel fresh because that’s what I did in 2022 as well at the Arnold Classic."

"It could have been worse" - Wiliam Bonac reflects on his position at the 2022 Olympia and the 2023 Arnold Classic

Having finished 2022 Olympia in ninth place, William Bonac went into his most-successful competition, the Arnold Classic, hoping to make a strong statement. However, he finished seventh, just three spots from the bottom.

According to William, the results were accurate and could have been even worse.

"It was the right decision. When I look back at the pictures, I was like I look shit. You know, so yeah, you can even say you have to be happy with your placing and what you got – it could have been worse. I looked like shit."

William revealed that he did better at the Classic, but his physique was still not up to the mark.

"At the Arnold, I looked better. Did I deserve my placings? Yeah. The judges put me there for a reason. I’m not a guy to complain about his placings. Of course, in the past, I had some issues."

