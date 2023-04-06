Nick Walker collaborates with Quinton Eriya to go through a tough chest-day 

Nick Walker has become quite the name in the sport of bodybuilding over the last few years. 'The Mutant' burst through the scene thanks to the intense shock factor associated with his sheer muscularity and conditioning.

Last month, Walker competed in the 2023 Arnold Classic and finished second behind Samson Dauda. In an attempt to improve at all costs before the 2023 Olympia, Walker has taken to working out alongside as many professionals as he can.

In a recent video posted on YouTube by HD Muscle, Walker went through an intense chest day with Quinton Eriya. Eriya is a Canadian professional bodybuilder who is well-known for his mature upper body.

The two bodybuilders went through the following exercises targeting the muscles of the chest:

1. Machine Incline Chest Press

This is one of the best exercises for targeting the upper pectoralis major muscle and anterior deltoids, making the movement a staple for bodybuilders. The two performed a few sets and moved on.

2. Machine Chest Press

Walker and Eriya performed this exercise on a machine in a seated position. This machine exercise allows the athlete to isolate the lower pectoralis major, the muscle responsible for the rounded-chest look that bodybuilders aim for.

3. Seated Cable Chest Flyes

This movement strengthens the muscles of the chest in a stretched position. This is important in poses like the front lateral spread. Walker and Eriya performed a few slow sets and moved on to target the shoulders next.

4. Machine Lateral Raises

This exercise is notorious for its difficulty in performing it correctly. It engages the lateral head of the deltoid muscles effectively and gives the bodybuilder a look that is wider on top. The wider the top, the smaller the waist appears, giving the athlete the famed V-shape.

5. Cable Front Raises

Many athletes prefer shoulder pressing to effectively target the anterior head of the deltoids. However, Walker explained that he has stopped performing the motion due to the stress the movement applies to the elbows:

"When you do so much chest press and then shoulder pressing, it’s a lot of pressing whether you do it in one day or separate days throughout the week, it’s a lot of pressing and a lot of problems on your elbows."

The two performed the front raise to target the anterior head instead. Nick added that shoulder pressing is not a necessary exercise:

"I do believe you can grow awesome shoulders without pressing. I’ve seen it… When you’re incline pressing, depending how high of course, but you are going to incorporate the delts no matter what."

Walker and Eriya add tricep exercises to the mix to complete the day's work

Combining chest exercises with tricep exercises is a common trend in weight training. This is done because they are complementary muscle groups, and training them together optimizes muscle development.

Nick and Eriya performed the following exercises to work their triceps:

1. Rope Pushdowns

This classic exercise is a 'must-do' for anyone who wants bigger and more defined triceps. The two bodybuilders went through the exercise and moved on to the next one.

2. Tricep Dips

The two athletes performed this bodyweight exercise on a machine with added plates for an extra pump and capped the day off with the best exercise targeting the chest and triceps: push-ups.

Poll : 0 votes