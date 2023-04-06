"Won’t be a very hard prep" - Iain Valliere on staying in shape for the 2023 Toronto Pro

Iain Valliere is probably Canada's most-prolific Open division bodybuilder today. Having been a professional in the sport for nearly a decade, the 32-year-old athlete plans to take his talents to the stage again this year at the 2023 Toronto Pro.

Valliere last competed at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, where he narrowly missed out on a spot in the top-10 as he finished in 11th place. On a recent episode of Bro Chat, Valliere revealed that he has not been inactive throughout the off-season, which will help him prep for the 2023 Toronto Pro.

"This won’t be a very hard prep for me from a body fat loss standpoint because I didn’t get that heavy. You know, I really didn’t get much over 285 this off-season, we tried to keep it so I was in a good spot, in striking range and feeling good. Things are still operating well. I’m not in a big sluggish off-season."

According to Valliere, his disciplined off-season will help him get in shape much quicker before the season begins. This, coupled with him naturally being able to get lean quicker, will ensure he does not have to go through a grueling prep.

"I’m really only pulling 20-25 pounds at absolute most over like 16-20 weeks, you’re talking less than a pound a week. It doesn’t need to be anything aggressive in terms of calories pulled. It’s not like I’m someone that has a ton of trouble getting lean anyways."

Valliere added that he can easily cut 25 pounds within four weeks while still retaining his muscle mass.

"So like now, I’m down to just shy of 280. So, I’m six of that down or seven of that down ... I can get that [25 pounds] off in four weeks easily. No problem. I could go from 285 to 265 in four weeks if I pushed it, easily, for sure."

Valliere says some athletes need positive and negative reinforcements that 'make' them 'excel'

Apart from being a successful professional athlete in the sport, Valliere is also known for his exceptional coaching skills. Most famously, he is renowned for his work with reigning Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead.

According to Iain, different athletes require positive and negative coaching styles to bring the best out of them.

"Some athletes need to be told, you know, they send a pair of progress pictures, they want to be told you look like fu***ng s**t, fu***ng p***ys, and some people want to be told, ‘Man, you look awesome, this is great, keep going,’ some people want in the middle. There’s so many things that make people excel and not."

Iain trains under the guidance of legendary coach Matt Jansen. The Canadian bodybuilder is happy with the work the two have done together.

"I think Matt understands very well what I need to continue to succeed. From hearing from a mental standpoint, the things I need to work on like my posing to the style of the physique I want to bring; I think we are just two people that are on the same page with the vision and direction of where we see my physique."

The 2023 Toronto Pro Supershow is set to take place on June 4. If Valliere manages to grab a victory, he will also win an invite to the 2023 Olympia.

