"It’s coming together good" - Olympia contestant Iain Valliere gives update on his prep for 2023

Iain Valliere is a Canadian IFBB professional bodybuilder who competes in the Men's Open division of the sport. He is the best Open division bodybuilder in Canada right now and has to shoulder many expectations leading up to big competitions.

Valliere has attended four Olympia competitions, with the most recent one being in December last year. Despite finishing seventh in 2020 and 2021, last year, the Canadian athlete finished outside the top 10 in 11th place. His return to the stage this year has been heavily anticipated and Valliere gave some updates on his physique in a recent episode of Bro Chat.

"Yeah, I was happy with the look, it’s coming together good. I mean, front double is like a pose I’ve always kind of shied away from, I didn’t like, but I honestly took this, and I was like, ‘man I like how this is shaping up.’"

Valliere added that his overall physique is coming together well like different pieces of a puzzle.

"Quads look good, my waist is still tight, I could go for a little more lat width but that’s just kind of how I am and they’re getting better."

Valiere told the hosts that his priority this year is to add fullness to his physique, specifically his chest. He admitted that his pecs have cost him a few shows in the past.

"Mostly, it was my chest. You know, I really had a shallow chest for the majority of my career. When your chest is a little flatter on a front double, I just didn’t like how it looked. I’m starting to get a little bit more thickness there so it’s starting to look better. But I thought it looked really empty through my chest. I have big legs, big arms, and big shoulders – I didn’t love how it looked, but I like this. I think this looks great for me."

Valliere on changes in diet in preparation for competitions this year

Iain Valliere has rejoined bodybuilding coach Matt Jansen after leaving him last year in an attempt to compete under Patrick Tuor. Since rejoining Jansen, Valliere has detailed the changes in his diet, which now includes high protein intake and loads of fruit.

"My protein intake is considerably higher than with Patrick, Patrick is definitely a low-protein kind of guy. Definitely higher intake there. I got back to some of the lifts I neglected for a while like my deadlifting, a couple different lifts but as a whole – he does have me eating a lot more fruit."

Valliere added that the increase in fruit intake has improved his performance and recovery.

"I’m seeing it, especially in my recovery and stuff like that, I am noticing a difference."

Carbohydrates help an athlete look 'fuller' as they hold more water and thicken the skin a little bit. Iain noted that his low-carb diet has increased the hardness of his muscles but has had an effect on his fullness.

"I notice I feel and look more muscular and harder but less full because I’m not eating as much carbs, I don’t feel – I wake up in the morning, I feel emptier, my muscles aren’t popping as much, but when I get some food in the day, I feel like it comes a little more to life. I do like how I’m looking with a little high protein for sure."

It remains to be seen whether the decisions taken and improvements made by Iain will help him regain a top 10 finish at the Olympia this year.

