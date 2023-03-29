"Nobody knows you anymore" - William Bonac and Andrew Jacked discuss 'friendships' in bodybuilding

William Bonac and Andrew Jacked recently competed against each other at the 2023 Arnold Classic. The two potent bodybuilders showcased exceptional physiques, but Bonac only managed to secure a seventh-place finish. On the other hand, Nigerian athlete Andrew Jacked secured third place after an impressive final callout against champion Samson Dauda and second-place Nick Walker.

The two athletes appeared on the most recent episode of Gye Nyame, a podcast run by Bonac. While discussing the Arnold Classic, Jacked recalled the time IFBB head judge Steve Weinberger first saw him pose. The judge was apparently full of praise.

"When they saw the video that went viral with Steve [Weinberger] when I was posing with Steve. He was shocked. He was like, ‘Wow, this guy.” Yeah because he hadn’t even heard of me like before and it was a really good physique so he was shocked."

Andrew added that after his success at the 2022 Texas Pro, he suddenly found himself surrounded by a hoard of people who wanted to befriend him.

"I thought after I won the Texas Pro, everybody was trying to be friends. It’s crazy man. Honestly."

Bonac, a two-time Arnold Classic champion, chimed in with his take on the whole situation. According to him, successes and losses define friendships in the sport.

"When you win, you get friends, when you lose, they disappear man – nobody knows you anymore, then nobody wants to be associated with you."

Bonac added that Andrew Jacked's physique is indeed impressive and that he was also shocked when he saw Andrew for the first time.

"And now all of them want to be my friends, I’m like, ‘Okay.' I can’t blame Steve, the first time I saw you I was impressed."

"It came back better" - Andrew Jacked reveals the results of his recent blood work

William Bonac had his blood work done before the Arnold Classic to figure out if he had any issues to be concerned about. Earlier this year, he revealed that pre-Classic, he had inflamed kidneys and had stopped taking oral steroids in preparation for the show.

Andrew shared that he also had his blood work done before the Arnold Classic and the results were positive.

"After you convinced me, but I still wasn’t interested. Then, I did my blood work and it came back better than two years before. Because I do my blood work every six months – it was better than even after in Texas, it was better after the Ohio, and nothing happened. So, I told them, it’s because of the medications I had during the Olympia prep. So, it just dissolved everything and fixed me up, you know."

Andrew added that he had not planned to compete in the Classic but wanted to strengthen his presence in the sport.

"My blood work was amazing and I was happy too with no health issues. I was supposed to go for a vacation at the end of March and then I’m like, ‘Okay, what would I be doing from that time until March?’ Then, I heard the Arnold is the 35th anniversary, I’m like okay, I will just use the Arnold to just grow my exposure to expand."

The two bodybuilders will potentially be heading to the Olympia this year where they will compete against each other once again.

