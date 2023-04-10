Samson Dauda reveals tremendous package in guest posing at 10x Ben Weider 2023

Samson Dauda is one of the most exciting bodybuilders to have earned the spotlight in recent years. He had an especially great year in 2022 and has had an excellent start to 2023. Dauda has an excellent shape and muscle mass, this makes him one of the best bodybuilders in the bodybuilding community.

The professional bodybuilder has had top ten finishes in several shows, including the 2019 Vancouver Pro and the 2019 Wings of Strength Chicago Pro. He continued to showcase constant improvements throughout each and every competition he competed in.

These improvements resulted in Samson Dauda finishing in second place at the 2021 Romania Muscle Fest and the 2021 Arnold Classic UK. Samson finished in fourth place at the 2022 Arnold Sports Festival before finishing in fourth place at the Boston Pro as well.

At 2022 Mr. Olympia, Dauda finished in sixth place. Finishing in sixth place in his maiden Mr. Olympia appearance was a huge feat. He then competed in the 2023 Arnold Classic and the Nigerian Lion was crowned the champion ahead of Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and the two-time Mr. Olympia champion Big Ramy.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, we could see Samson Dauda bringing out a few poses while showcasing marvellous physique. The video was taken while guest posing at the 10x Ben Weider 2023.

While many expected Dauda to not be in his best physique following his victory at the 2023 Arnold Classic and this might be his off-season, he still brought a complete package to the stage at the 10x Ben Weider 2023.

His coach Milos Sarcev is focused on helping the 2023 Arnold Classic champion add thickness to his back before he faces off against the 2022 Mr. Olympia champion Hadi Choopan at this year's Mr. Olympia competition.

The pro bodybuilder also revealed his ambitions to stay busy with regular competitions even if he succeeds at Mr. Olympia.

Fans and followers react to latest look at Samson Dauda while he guest posed at the 10x Ben Weider 2023

Several fans and followers reacted to Samson Dauda's latest look at Samson Dauda when he guest posed at the 10x Ben Weider 2023. Some of the reactions are attached below:

"Great guest posing conditioning!👊🏾💯"

"The quality of Samson's Physique is great! The quality of the images are even better!"

"Woooow incredible guest posing! Super heavy weight and classic movements. 👏👏"

"Can't wait to see you give Nick Walker another spanking at the Olympia 🔥"

"Class and great guy too 🙏🏾"

"See alot of Shawn Ray in this routine 🙌🔥"

"This is the future. To be honest, I didn't really believe it at first. But now I see it. God bless you. 🙏"

"Hard work pays off 🏆"

"Large and in charge! 👏"

"Dude blew up already, he’s gonna be a force at the Olympia no doubt"

"The Nigerian Ninja 🥷🏽 🙌🏾 👏🏽 👌🏾. Absolutely phenomenal"

"He’s bringing back the art of posing! @milossarcev @the_marvelousone @bigdjames @_chriscormier"

"Best physique I’ve seen for years, even if @samson__dauda has been enjoying some well deserved treat meals 👍🏼🤣"

"This dude is on fire.. my Nigerian brother 🔥🔥🔥"

"Still in great shape even with off season food 😉"

"Instrumental posing and that too without missing the beats...so good...🔥"

"Still hitting a side triceps at like 320 ... bonkers. I can't reach my hand at like 280 lol.... Mr olympia 2023 🔥🔥"

In the comments section, several others claimed that Samson Dauda is a future Mr. Olympia. He will be looking forward to winning the 2023 Mr. Olympia title, but it won't be an easy task as he will be facing competition from Nick Walker, Hadi Choopan, Derek Lunsford, Andrew Jacked, and several others.

