"Should be a decent amount of prize money" - 51-year-old Kamal El-Gargini on potentially competing in the Masters Olympia

Kamal El-Gargini is a Libyan professional bodybuilder who has stayed in the game for a very long time. At the age of 51, El-Gargini is preparing to take the stage at the 2023 Arnold Classic this month, fancying his chances against his younger counterparts.

The biggest news to come out in the realm of the sport is that the Masters Olympia will be making a comeback this year after a 11-year hiatus. The qualification period ends on the 10th of April and the minimum age for qualification is 45. In a recent interview with Ron Harris of Muscular Development, Kamal weighed in on potentially participating in the Masters Olympia this year, if the price is right, as he drew out his schedule for the year:

"I would love to do the Masters Mr. Olympia ... You never know what’s going to happen in the road but yes it is a good title. We don’t hear much about it at the moment. We don’t know what’s the prize money. I hope they do something good that makes people [want to join]. At the end of the day, it’s a business. It’s work. It’d be silly if you’re spending more than what you’re getting. It’s a good title but it still should be a decent amount of prize money."

The organization recently revealed that they have set aside $229,000 in total prize money for the whole event. This amount will most definitely be diluted as it has to cover 10 different divisions.

Kamal El-Gargini reveals his schedule for the year, ruling out an appearance in the Men's Open at the 2023 Mr. Olympia

Kamal used to be a prolific 212 competitor but is now focused only on doing open bodybuilding events. The 51-year-old wants to focus on the Tampa Open after the Arnold Classic:

"I would love to do Tampa again because I live in Tampa. I would love to do it and win it maybe."

He also revealed that he is most-likely not going to the 2023 Mr. Olympia as he believes he will not be judged favorably. He believes that the judges at the event favor 'mass monsters' and he may attend the show if the judging changes:

"To do the Olympia Open, no. I’m not thinking for the Olympia Open because the judges they’re not going to judge as small, young, what they call me in 212. Then, they’re going to judge mass monster. If the way they judge changes, maybe you give a try but I don’t think so."

At the moment, however, Kamal's schedule this year contains only three shows:

"At the moment, I’ll do the Arnold, maybe the Tampa Pro as an Open, and then the Masters Olympia, that’s it. If everything goes well, I’ve done what I have to do."

It is indeed a fascinating path the 51-year-old bodybuilder's career has taken. Kamal has been active in the professional scene since 2001 when he won the NABBA Mr. Universe.

Despite being in the game for a long time, El-Gargini only rose to mainstream prominence in 2018 when he won the Arnold Classic 212 and subsequently finished third at the 212 Olympia.

El-Gargini, if he decides to go to the Masters Olympia, will most probably be the favorite to win the competition.

Poll : 0 votes