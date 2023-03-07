"The flexxinator" - Fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger's post with Flex Wheeler at the 2023 Arnold Classic

Flex Wheeler is arguably one of the best to have ever competed in the sport of bodybuilding. He competed in professional bodybuilding during one of the toughest eras when he faced off against one of the GOAT bodybuilders such as Ronnie Coleman, Dorian Yates, and Jay Cutler.

At the 2023 Arnold Classic, Flex Wheeler was awarded the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented to Flex by the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Wheeler has won four Arnold Classic titles in his career.

Flex has also finished as a runner-up three times at Mr. Olympia. On March 5, 2023, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a photo of himself with Wheeler holding the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award. The photo was accompanied by the following caption:

"Congratulations to your 2023 Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Flex Wheeler. An honor well deserved to a man who embodies what it means to be a champion both on and off the stage."

Reacting to this photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the four-time Arnold Classic champion, an Instagram user wrote,

"The flexxinator 💪"

The Instagram user named the duo of Flex and Arnold as Flexxinator. Half of the name is derived from Arnold's famous action movie character name Terminator and the remainder is from Flex Wheeler's name.

Fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram post about Flex Wheeler

Several fans reacted to the photo posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger on Instagram. Arnold Schwarzenegger stood alongside Flex Wheeler after the four-time Arnold Classic winner was honored with the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award. Some of the reactions are attached below:

An Instagram user wrote,

"Congratulations flex wheeler! truly an inspiration. Much well deserved! 💪🏽"

Another Instagram user wrote,

"Two greats 🙏🏽💪🏽"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"Two legends 🔥❤️"

"Such a good man! Well-deserved! 👏🙌"

"2 heros"

"That award and speech were amazing, glad I was present to witness flex receive it 💙💪🏼"

"two legendary people"

"Wow Arnold’s getting old.🙁 I’m gonna miss when he’s gone but he will still always be the most inspirational to me😢"

"I'm so happy that flex is getting his flowers when he is alive. He is truly a warrior and won many battles with himself. The most deserving. It couldn't have been any better than this."

"👏 congrats Flex !! So inspiring"

"Two BIG Legends, great examples of hard workout and bodybuilding.💪🏼💪🏼"

"my father always says that flex deserved to be mister olympia, perfect physique like his, he doesn't come out anymore"

"One of the greatest bodybuilders never to get an olympia."

"Remember that Arnold Classic from the 90’s that was televised on national tv in the US. Flex won. He did that split with his perfect round muscle bellies all popping. He was the truth. 👏👏👏"

Several fans congratulated Flex Wheeler in the comments section for winning the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award. A few others brought up the topic of Arnold Schwarzenegger not posting a picture with Ramon Dino.

Arnold had posted a photo on Instagram with the top six bodybuilders from the Open division of the 2023 Arnold Classic. In the caption of the post, Arnold wrote, "Congrats to all of these true champions." Ramon Dino won the Classic Physique division at the 2023 Arnold Classic but his picture was not included in Arnold's post. Fans of Ramon Dino have since been expressing their disappointment in other Instagram posts of Arnold.

Poll : 0 votes