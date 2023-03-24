"The goal is to beat his record" - Shaun Clarida confirms he is staying in the 212 division to beat Flex Lewis' record

Shaun Clarida is one of the best bodybuilders in the 212 division of the sport. However, earlier this month, Clarida competed in the 2023 Arnold Classic, making his Open division debut. The current 212 Olympia champion finished in fifth place and was awarded $20,000 for his efforts.

As the current 212 Olympia champion, Clarida went into the Classic hoping to check the water before making a permanent switch to the Open division. However, Shaun has realized that the bigger athletes come with significant advantages. On a recent episode of The Truth podcast, Shaun told Hany Rambod that he plans to continue in the 212 division.

"I’m staying in 212 for sure. The goal is to win multiple titles here. Of course, I like to dabble in a few smaller Open shows maybe another Arnold Classic but just by me doing the Arnold Classic and doing well is not enough for me to just leave the 212. I’m realistic."

Before the Arnold Classic, Shaun made it public that if he won the competition, he would switch over to the Open division at the Olympia. However, he has now realized that his journey requires him to remain in the 212 division.

"If I couldn’t win the Arnold, then what’s the point of me moving on from there? If I had won maybe it would be a different conversation ... 212 is my home, it’s in my heart, and I want to walk away as one of the best to ever do it."

With seven 212 Olympia titles, legendary bodybuilder Flex Lewis reigns as the greatest ever in the division. Clarida, who has won two titles so far, wishes to stay and beat Lewis' record.

"I love Flex Lewis to death but the goal is to beat his record absolutely."

"Samson definitely won" - Shaun Clarida weighs in on the 2023 Arnold Classic results

With the increasing criticism of the judges at the Classic, Clarida thinks they got it right when it came to the top three. Speaking to Hany Rambod, he said Samson Dauda was the clear winner.

"Looking back now in photos Samson definitely won ... He’s got the size, shape, symmetry, and just put together very well. I could’ve seen either or with Nick and Andrew or so. Andrew is very similar to Samson as far as shape, structure, things like that but Nick also just has that freak wow factor."

Clarida believes that Walker trimmed down his physique to streamline it, but it worked against his purely muscular physique.

"If he came in the way he did at the Olympia it would have been game over for everyone. Coming down a little bit trying to be more streamlined maybe didn’t work for him. I definitely think that hurt him a little bit."

Clarida added that if Nick maintained the freakish physique he displayed at the Olympia last year, he would have easily won the show.

"I think with him knowing that Samson and Andrew both streamlined structured guys, in Nick’s mind, he’s probably thinking he got to play that game a little bit. He looked good obviously. But I think that freak Nick that we have all seen before placing third at the Olympia was the look they were expecting and hoping for. That look for sure would have won the show."

As the current champion, Clarida automatically qualifies for the show this year where he will attempt to defend his title against worthy competitors.

Poll : 0 votes