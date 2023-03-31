"There are no easy workouts" - Ronnie Coleman teases new workout video with Derek Lunsford

Several years may have passed by but the legacy left behind by Ronnie Coleman in the sport of bodybuilding is unmatched. He won a record eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles in his professional bodybuilding career.

His Mr. Olympia title count is only matched by Lee Haney. Ronnie Coleman's final Mr. Olympia competitive appearance was way back in 2007 but his dominant physique is still spoken about even so many years after his last competitive appearance.

Now several new and upcoming bodybuilders are taking center stage in the sport of bodybuilding and one such bodybuilder is Derek Lunsford. Competing in the 212 Olympia in 2021, he was crowned the champion of the 212 division. With Derek receiving a special invitation to compete in the Men's Open division of the 2022 Mr. Olympia, what followed was special.

Having accepted the invite, Derek Lunsford made his debut in the Open division of Mr. Olympia and finished higher than the two-time Mr. Olympia champion Big Ramy. Lunsford finished in second place behind the 2022 Mr. Olympia Champion Hadi Choopan.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ronnie Coleman posted a few photos alongside Derek Lunsford in the gym. It seems they did some workouts together. The photo was posted on March 29, 2023. Along with the photo, Ronnie wrote the following caption:

"There are no easy workouts here in the RCSS Training Compound!! New @dereklunsford_ collab video dropping Monday April 3 12pm EST!"

Photos and captions indicate that Ronnie is teasing his fans for an upcoming workout video with Derek Lunsford, which is set to be released on April 3. We also witnessed Ronnie motivate Derek in one of the workout photos.

Fans and followers react to Ronnie Coleman's latest Instagram post with Derek Lunsford

Several fans and followers reacted to Ronnie Coleman's latest Instagram post with the 2022 Mr. Olympia runner-up, Derek Lunsford. Some of the reactions are attached below.

Derek Lunsford himself reacted to the photos. He wrote,

"It was a GREAT DAY and we got BETTER!! 💪 Thank you for the invite and hospitality. As a fan and bodybuilder, it’s an honor and pleasure hanging out and training with the 👑 of bodybuilding 8x Mr. Olympia @ronniecoleman8 But as a friend, I’m grateful for your support and encouragement and the laughs we share. I look forward to many more fun times together. Just the beginning… 👊😉"

An Instagram user wrote,

"@dereklunsford_ now I see why that back is looking like it does.. Exit sideways 🤭💪🏽👍🏽👌🏽"

Another Instagram user wrote,

"Photos doesn’t have a sound. The photos:"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"Ain't nothing but a peanut 🥜"

"Yeh buddy...if you lift the weight.. then it's light weight baby...😮"

"My king 8th💪💪👑👑"

"It's means ,we have next mr Olympia here👏👏👍🏻"

"Light weight baby!"

"My dream is to meet you ronnie. You are my biggest inspiration and i admire you with my whole heart❤️"

"Look at Ronnie, he still looks a beasty animal💪"

"The energy you bring King Ron is just incredible thankful for what you’ve done to this industry as well as my own life personally you’re a huge source of motivation and I thank you 💚🤴"

"Man .. imagine having the King sitting next to you, cheering you on!"

"Ronnie could motivate a turtle into a lion if he wanted to"

While they would have done some workouts together, Ronnie Coleman would have definitely shared some points with Derek Lunsford, which he could carry forward in his bodybuilding career.

