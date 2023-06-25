"There's a lot of good guys" - Four-time champion Jay Cutler opens up about top contenders for the 2023 Mr Olympia

Jay Cutler was one of the best bodybuilders to have graced the sport of bodybuilders. During his time as a pro bodybuilder, Cutler won four Mr. Olympia titles. In a recent video, the former bodybuilder spoke about the top contenders for the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

The 2023 Mr. Olympia is approaching and the bodybuilders who have not qualified are working hard to secure a spot somehow. In a recent episode of the Cutler Cast, speaking about the top contenders, Cutler highlighted Derek Lunsford and Samson Dauda as the two leading ones.

"I didn't want to start counting places because I hated when people did that to me, but there's a lot of good guys. That six to 10 is going to be. We just saw Derek and Samson too. They trained together a couple days ago and Derek looks tremendous, which he always has, and Samson looks tremendous, which he has for the past few years.

"Obviously, the Arnold winner. Question is if Derek would’ve done the Arnold, we could keep talking about that."

He also insisted that the 2022 Mr. Olympia champion Hadi Choopan and 2019 Mr. Olympia champion Brandon Curry shouldn't be counted out.

"Contention wise, Hadi's been kind of shouting out, 'Don't forget about me'. We're also forgetting Brandon Curry."

Jay Cutler also supported two-time Mr. Olympia champion Big Ramy competing in the 2023 Mr. Olympia. The former bodybuilder said:

"Ramy sounds like he's going to come back and compete, which I'm all for. He needs to possibly take a step away and I think it's got a little misconstrued. The point is he just needs to regroup and do what he does best and come in the best of his ability. There's no real timeline on that. He's 38, he can't take a few years off, his health is really great."

Cutler also added:

"I hear his training is really great. He's had some atrophy compared to years prior on the arms, triceps, I think he's admitted to having some downsizing there. But he looked great at the Arnold. He could've probably placed a little better, but I don't want to discredit the people that did."

Jay Cutler shares his views about Michal Krizo

Jay Cutler shared his opinions about Michal Krizo also. Michal is one of the most exciting bodybuilders in the bodybuilding circuit in recent years.

"He was looking so paper thin, especially in the upper body, the arms are some of the best in the business and it looked like he made improvements, which I think he did improve from his prior showings. But I don't know if he came down in size a little bit to gather the condition. I still feel like he's still going to have trouble pushing the top spots at the Olympia."

The four-time Mr. Olympia title winner stated a few suggestions regarding Michal Krizo.

"He still needs to get more density in the side of the leg, the hamstring, glutes, and the back's improved but he still… arms are so big. When you have arms that big, it kinda takes from the lats unless you’re like a Nick Walker."

Recently, Michal Krizo won the 2023 Empro Classic Pro title in the men's open division. This victory means that Krizo has qualified for the 2023 Mr. Olympia competition. The 2023 Mr. Olympia will be held from November 2 to 5 at the Orange County Convention Center.

